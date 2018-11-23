A couple from Louisiana had a lot to be thankful for this year!

As Harold and Tina Ehrenberg were cleaning up around their home before the Thanksgiving holiday, the couple found a lottery ticket they purchased over the summer, but had never checked – and it ended up being worth over a million dollars.

“We have family coming into town for Thanksgiving, so I was cleaning up the house and found a few lottery tickets on my nightstand that we hadn’t checked,” Tina remarked when the couple traveled to Lottery headquarters on Nov. 19, according to a release from the Louisiana Lottery.

After finding the tickets, Tina told Today that she recalled telling her husband, “You need to take a look at this.”

“I handed the ticket to him said I said, ‘I’m gonna call out the numbers and let me know what you think,’” she added.

When they checked online, they discovered that their numbers didn’t just qualify them for a prize, but the $1.8 million jackpot — and as Harold and Tina investigated further, they realized the ticket was only two weeks away from expiring.

After taxes, the lucky couple ended up going home with $1,274,313.

The ticket was purchased for the June 6 Louisiana Lottery Lotto drawing.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, all winners of draw-style games have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The ticket was purchased at International Market in Metairie — and the store received a one-time selling bonus of $17,948.07.

So what do Harold and Tina plan to use their winnings for?

“We don’t have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips,” Tina shared.

Adding that the couple are just happy to be winners, Harold remarked, “The most fun is going to be depositing that check!”