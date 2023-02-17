Loud Boom That 'Created Panic' in Texas Was Caused by Meteorite: 'We've Solved the Mystery,' Officials Say

NASA says that experts believe the object was about 2 feet in diameter and weighed around 1,000 lbs.


Published on February 17, 2023 01:30 PM
Mysterious Boom Heard in Texas Was Meteorite Strike: ‘We Believe We’ve Solved the Mystery,’ Officials Say
Texas meteorite. Photo: NWS Brownsville/Twitter

A meteorite was responsible for the "panic" caused by a loud boom heard on Wednesday in South Texas.

During a press conference Thursday, city officials gathered to assuage the public's fears and give an update on what happened.

"We believe we've solved the mystery of the explosion," said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

"At about 5:28 p.m., we started receiving calls about a large explosion or boom within our city," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres told reporters. "We received reports of houses that were shaking and it created panic throughout the city."

NASA said experts believe the space debris measured about two feet in diameter and weighed around 1,000 lbs. "Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event," they wrote in a release.

"We sent deputies looking for some type of explosion," Guerra remarked during the press conference. "I was told that residents in the area stopped them and described it as a falling star, meteor, going across the sky, and once they lost sight of it, they heard a loud boom."

Guerra added that he was told that "Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen," according to ABC affiliate KSAT-TV. The exact point of impact is unknown.

Fortunately, officials say that there have been no reports of injury or damage.

A meteor shoots across the night sky sky leaving a trail of light across the milky way
A meteor shoots across the night sky sky leaving a trail of light across the milky way. Getty

U.S. Rep. Mónica de la Cruz said that while this "is not a normal occurrence in the Rio Grande Valley, it is not abnormal for this to happen."

"We have meteorites that have hit all over the United States and the world," the official remarked. "NASA scientists estimate that every day our planet is hit with 100 tons of particles and dust from space, so while this is not the normal situation in Rio Grande Valley, it does occur."

Although there have been no reports of space debris, Guerra urged anyone who may come across the meteor not to touch it and contact local authorities.

"If people come across a small crater, do not touch it," Guerra said. "If you do grab it with your hands, your hands will immediately start the rust process, so do not touch it."

