Lottery Ticket Sold in Maryland Wins $731 Million Powerball Jackpot

The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland

One lucky person in Maryland just became a whole lot richer after scooping up the Powerball jackpot's $731.1 million prize.

The fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was claimed on Wednesday night after a single ticket matched all six numbers in the night's draw, the lottery announced in a news release.

The winning ticket, which was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland, matched white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22 and Power Play multiplier 3x. It's the first Powerball jackpot win in Maryland since 2011, and the store will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The winner, who has yet to come forward, can choose to get an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or can opt for a lump sum payment of $546.8 million.

Both prize options are before taxes; federal withholding tax is 24 percent, while Maryland state withholding tax is 8.95 percent.

Lottery winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous, and have at least 182 days to claim their prize, though claiming deadlines in the state have been extended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The run up to Wednesday began in September and was 36 drawings long, the longest in Powerball history. In addition the jackpot prize, more than 4.4 million winning tickets were drawn on Wednesday, and prizes ranged from $4 to $2 million.

Though it was a huge prize, it still wasn't the Powerball's biggest — that came in 2016, when a $1.586 billion jackpot was won by three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee.