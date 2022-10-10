Fla. Woman's Lost Wedding Ring Found in Brush Pile After Hurricane Ian: 'A Sign That There's Hope'

Ashley Garner lost her wedding ring a few days before Hurricane Ian made landfall and was shocked to find it while cleaning up in the storm's aftermath

By
Published on October 10, 2022 03:50 PM
In this undated photo provided by Ashley Garner, Garner shows off her wedding ring that was found lying in a brush pile after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Photo: Ashley Garner

When Ashley Garner misplaced her wedding ring days before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, she thought she had lost it for good.

"I just accepted that it was gone," the Fort Myers resident told the Associated Press. "It was only a thing. It's replaceable, and I just let it go. We knew the hurricane was coming, so we just kind of said goodbye."

But the mother of three was shocked to find the ring, nestled amid tree branches and other debris, days after the storm hit the area where she lives.

"We're about 10 minutes into cleaning, and my husband is cleaning up the brush and the trees right next to the garage door," Garner told the outlet. "There's a pile of brush and trees, and he moves over one pile, and the ring was right there."

This undated photo provided by Ashley Garner shows Garner's lost wedding ring lying in a brush pile after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Ashley Garner

She continued, "I just sat on the curb, and I prayed to God and thanked him for providing and giving us a sign that there's hope for the community."

The discovery of her lost diamond ring left the sales director speechless, she said in a Facebook post.

Garner and her family finally had power restored to their neighborhood on Saturday, she also shared on Facebook.

More than 100 people were reported dead following Hurricane Ian, which made its second U.S. landfall in South Carolina on Sept. 1.

The storm, which devastated southwest Florida, may have caused as much as $74 billion in insured losses, according to data released last week from modeling firm RMS, per Axios.

Related Articles
Fla. Woman Thought Dad Drowned as Hurricane Ian Destroyed Home. But He Clang to a Tree for 3 Hours: 'Grateful'. courtesy of Stephanie Downing
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue Dozens in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is a War Zone’  Michael Murphy (left) and Gary Murphy
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue 29 People in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: 'It Is a War Zone'
In this aerial view, people wade through the flooded street of their neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Moves from Florida to South Carolina
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve 
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13433357c) Authorities review the destruction in Matlacha Isles after the passing of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA, 30 September 2022. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach, USA - 30 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
Hurricane Survivors. Courtesy of Maureen and Rich Vath.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
kylie morgan, jay allen
Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian: 'Heartbroken for Everyone'
jackie siegel
Unfinished 'Queen of Versailles' Mega Mansion in Florida 'Flooded' by Hurricane, Says Owner Jackie Siegel
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Falls to Death From Condo Balcony After Family Evacuated From Jacksonville
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Rips Roof Off Florida Hospital, Flooding ICU Where Patients Had to Be Moved to Other Floors
Scott Lumley
Friends Recall Desperate Effort to Save Fort Myers Beach Man from Hurricane Ian's Floodwaters: 'Scotty's Gone'
Woman's First Hand Story of Hurricane Ian. Credit Mallie Critser
21-Year-Old Relives Hurricane Ian Pushing Her Grandpa's Home 'Towards Us' in Flood: 'I Lost Everything'
Man Swam Through Raging Hurricane Ian Flood Waters To Save Mom, 84: 'Never Been Happier To See Me'
Man Swam Half a Mile During Hurricane Ian to Save Mom, 84, from Flooded Home: Water Was 'Up to Her Chin'
Florida Man Loses His Arm In Alligator Attack, Then Survives Days Lost In A Swamp: ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared’ . . . . . . . Working on a story on Florida resident named Eric Merda
Meet the Fla. Man Who Survived Days Lost in Swamp After Gator Took His Arm: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Death'
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline