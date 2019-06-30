Lost Hiker, 73, Found Alive After a Week Alone in Calif. Mountains: 'He Had Not Eaten in Days'

Image zoom Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The search for Eugene Jo, who went missing last week in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles is over as he was found alive by rescuers on Saturday.

The 73-year-old was hiking with a group in the San Gabriel Mountains when he went missing in the Angeles National Forest, near Mount Waterman, on June 22, USA Today reported.

His disappearance catalyzed a rescue effort that drew dozens of volunteers from across California — more than 70 people were searching for him in the mountains Saturday — until a helicopter crew found him in a canyon, Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet.

According to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, Jo had survived the last week by drinking creek water from the Devils Canyon Creek.

“Just spoke to the crew on Air Rescue 5…. Mr Jo was walking and speaking to them, he had not eaten in at least 5 days,” the team tweeted following his rescue. “He was drinking the water out of the Devils Canyon creek. Temps were mild, and water levels are up with the heavier rainfall this year.”

After being found in the canyon, Jo was immediately taken to the hospital and was later released that evening, according to the Montrose SAR Team.

“Last tweet to share good news. Mr Jo was released from the hospital last night. Here are some photos from the Altadena MRT facebook,” the SAR Team tweeted alongside photos of Jo in the hospital.