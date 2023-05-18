Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet

Workers said there was a chance the ring could still be found some day — and they were right!

By
Published on May 18, 2023 06:41 PM
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew with man whose missing engagement ring was recovered. Photo: courtesy Chino Hills

Authorities in California say an engagement ring has been found more than a year after it went down a toilet.

Back in March 2022, a Chino Hills resident informed the Public Works Department that his "fiancée's engagement ring was accidentally flushed down the toilet by his soon-to-be stepson," city officials said in a news release.

The man said "did what he could to try and retrieve it," but was unable to reach the ring.

The resident also admitted that he may have inadvertently pushed it deeper into the pipes while using a sewer inspection camera that he had rented to search for the missing bling.

Despite their best efforts, neither the man nor public works crews were able to retrieve the ring at the time, the city said.

Workers even attempted to flush the resident's sewer system multiple times, but to no avail, per the reports. However, workers said there was a chance the ring could still be found some day — and it turns out they were right.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, crews spotted the ring during routine sewer maintenance in the same neighborhood.

After confirming it was in fact the bling the man was missing, "the ring was sterilized and returned to the resident the next day," the city said.

Then, they all lived happily ever after.

"The City's sanitation crew was excited to be able to return the ring to the resident and see the resident's expression of happiness to have it back," officials wrote.

Related Articles
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
4 Illinois High School Students Killed, 1 Remains Hospitalized After Crash
4 High School Students Who Died in Illinois Crash Remembered as 'Loving' and 'Wonderful' Sons
Elijah Muhammad
Okla. Boy, 13, Makes History with College Degree: 'He Is the Smartest Person I Know,' Says Sister
$25 Jars Brought at Thrift Store Found To be Qing Dynasty Antiques Worth $74,500
$25 Jars Bought at Thrift Store Found To Be Qing Dynasty Antiques Worth $74,500
Pierce Brosnan hosts his ‘So Many Dreams' Opening Reception at Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles
Pierce Brosnan Details His 'Long Journey' to Debuting His First Solo Art Exhibition (Exclusive)
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher
james dean
James Dean Auction Includes Handwritten Letters, Warner Bros. Contracts and More Personal Items
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mom
Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Returns from Medical Leave, Says She Was Never Gone: 'I've Been Here. I've Been Voting'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Ru Paul Architectural Digest
See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-and-daylea-hattock?w4Esc Harper Wren
'Adventurous' 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Train on Railroad Tracks: 'Our Little Girl'
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
Paul Razo is pictured in a Sheriff’s Department bulletin dated May 12, 2023. (LA County Sheriff’s Department)
Former LAPD Officer Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys, More Victims Sought