Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet

Authorities in California say an engagement ring has been found more than a year after it went down a toilet.

Back in March 2022, a Chino Hills resident informed the Public Works Department that his "fiancée's engagement ring was accidentally flushed down the toilet by his soon-to-be stepson," city officials said in a news release.

The man said "did what he could to try and retrieve it," but was unable to reach the ring.

The resident also admitted that he may have inadvertently pushed it deeper into the pipes while using a sewer inspection camera that he had rented to search for the missing bling.

Despite their best efforts, neither the man nor public works crews were able to retrieve the ring at the time, the city said.

Workers even attempted to flush the resident's sewer system multiple times, but to no avail, per the reports. However, workers said there was a chance the ring could still be found some day — and it turns out they were right.

Earlier this month, crews spotted the ring during routine sewer maintenance in the same neighborhood.

After confirming it was in fact the bling the man was missing, "the ring was sterilized and returned to the resident the next day," the city said.

Then, they all lived happily ever after.

"The City's sanitation crew was excited to be able to return the ring to the resident and see the resident's expression of happiness to have it back," officials wrote.