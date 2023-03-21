Los Angeles School Workers Go on 3-Day Strike, Canceling Classes for Half a Million Students

The district is providing supervision and food services at limited locations, while cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers and others hit the picket line through Thursday

By
Published on March 21, 2023 02:05 PM
Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members strike during heavy rain outside the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles . Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District walked off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they were joined by teachers in a three-day strike that shut down the nation's second-largest school system School Strike, Los Angeles, United States - 21 Mar 2023
Los Angeles Unified School District workers striking outside the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center. Photo: Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

More than 400,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District are home from school after a union representing tens of thousands of workers went on strike.

30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and paraprofessionals in the SEIU Local 99 union began a three-day strike on Tuesday morning after ongoing contract negotiations stalled, according to KABC-TV.

"We know a strike will be a sacrifice, but we also know that our families have been sacrificing for far too long on poverty wages," Max Arias, the SEIU Local 99 executive director, said at a recent rally, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The local teacher's union, although not directly involved in the negotiations, is participating in a solidarity strike, per CNN.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), "has advised their members to support their SEIU colleagues, which means teachers may also not be available to provide classroom instruction," according to information on the district's website.

Members of the SEIU Local 99 union have been in talks with the LAUSD for nearly a year, according to CNN.

Union workers, who currently earn an average salary of $25,000, want "equitable wage increases, more full-time work, respectful treatment, and increased staffing levels for improved student services," they said, per the outlet.

Their last contract expired in 2020, according to Arias, reported The New York Times. In February, members voted to strike, per the newspaper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Monday that schools will be closed throughout the strike.

In a statement, Carvalho said he had hoped to have a "transparent, honest conversation" that "perhaps would result in a meaningful solution that would avoid a strike," according to KABC-TV.

"For a host of reasons, some of which I did not understand, we were never in the same room or even in the same building," he added. "We've run out of time."

On Monday afternoon, Arias said that the union "had agreed to enter a confidential mediation process with LAUSD to try and address our differences,'' per the outlet.

"Unfortunately, LAUSD broke that confidentiality by sharing it with the media before our bargaining team, which makes all decisions, had a chance to discuss how to proceed," Arias said. "This is yet another example of the school district's continued disrespect of school workers. We are ready to strike."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instruction at the nation's second-largest school district was last interrupted by a strike in 2019, when the teachers' union hit the picket line for six days in an effort to achieve higher pay and smaller class sizes, according to CNN.

For students who are in need of supervision or food assistance during the current strike — which is set to end on Thursday — services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at limited elementary, middle and high school campuses, the district said.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Josh Funk/AP/Shutterstock (13605959d) Workers carve up beef at stations separated by plastic dividers at the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on . The dividers were one of the measures meat processing companies took during the pandemic to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Greater Omaha is receiving a $20 million grant to expand its operations as part of a larger USDA program to expand meat processing capacity and encourage more competition in the highly concentrated business Biden Meat Processing, Omaha, United States - 02 Nov 2022
Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs
High School Teacher and Father of 4 Dies After Getting Pinned Between 2 Buses
Ala. Teacher and Father of 4 Dies After Getting Pinned Between Buses Before Class: 'Tremendous Loss'
Willis McGahee
10 Former NFL Players Suing League Over Alleged 'Wrongful Denial' of Disability Payments
Fentanyl citrate in various forms prescribed by doctors, used illegally in overdose can cause death
Schools in Los Angeles Will Carry Opioid Antidote After Increase in Overdoses: 'An Urgent Crisis'
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
10 children being treated in for "possible cannabis overdoses" at a Van Nuys middle school
10 Middle Schoolers Treated for 'Suspected Overdose' in California
Sheryl Lee Ralph and United States Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-PA) attend The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Sheryl Lee Ralph's Husband? All About Vincent Hughes
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden applaud Kurt Russell
President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden Honor 2022 Teacher of the Year in White House Ceremony
Kim Kardashian; Dwyane Wade; Sylvester Stallone
Kim Kardashian and Other Celebs Accused of Using Excessive Water Violating Drought Restrictions
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Activist Maxwell Frost, 25, Wins Florida Primary, Paving Path to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
White Brinks armored security truck
Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit
Florida Same Sex Silencing
House Republicans Target LGBTQ People with National 'Don't Say Gay' Bill, Testing GOP Values Ahead of Midterms
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court, Los Angeles, California, September 18, 2020. - The 44-year-old actor known for appearing on "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" was ordered on September 18, 2020 to return to court October 19 for arraignment. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A Timeline of Danny Masterson's Controversies