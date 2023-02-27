Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks, Atlanta's First Black TV Reporter, Dead at 83

Lo Jelks, who became Atlanta's first Black TV reporter in 1967, was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame in 2022

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 11:10 AM
SAG After Party studio
Lorenzo “Lo” Jelks. Photo: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Lorenzo "Lo" Jelks, who became Atlanta's first Black TV reporter after joining a local station in the 1960s, has died. He was 83.

News of Jelks' death was confirmed by CNN affiliate WSB-TV, the station he worked at for nearly a decade, as well as the Atlanta Press Club. Per the station, his family has not yet commented on his cause of death.

Opening up about his legacy in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year, Jelks reflected on getting hired by the station in 1967.

"Once (WSB) took that opportunity of going with someone green like me, someone who had never been inside a television station, I think perhaps that helped with the other stations," he told the newspaper.

Jelks got his start in radio when he was in high school, hosting a weekly music show in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He went on to graduate from Clark College, now known as Clark Atlanta University, and was working as an operations manager at an Atlanta music station when he was contacted by WSB-TV, per the outlets.

When he was hired, he said station managers told him he was given the job in part because the station needed a Black reporter, but that he would not strictly be covering stories related to the Black community, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

For the first year, he was not actually seen on air, the outlet reported. Instead, viewers saw the words "Lorenzo Jelks reporting" over a black screen.

"I didn't complain about it because I didn't have any control over it," he told the newspaper.

Throughout his career at the station, where he stayed until 1976, Jelks notably interviewed former President Jimmy Carter during his 1970 gubernatorial run, which he won, per AJC. He also interviewed Ku Klux Klan leaders before a rally.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After leaving the station, although Jelks had offers to become an anchor or join NBC News, he turned his sights back to radio, according to the newspaper.

"Jelks returned to radio by creating WAUC-AM, a station committed to showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and The AUC Digest, a newspaper serving the Atlanta University Center," according to the Atlanta Press Club. "His legacy will live on with the 2023 Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks Communications and Marketing Internship sponsored by the Georgia Power Foundation."

After news of his death was confirmed, Gov. Brian Kemp shared a tribute on social media.

"As someone who made history for our state, he paved the way for other African Americans in media during a pivotal time," Kemp wrote on Saturday. "As we pray for his loved ones, we're also remembering his valued contributions."

In 2022, Jelks' career and achievements were celebrated when he was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.

"[We're] so grateful that he's had an opportunity to be celebrated so much in the last several months of his life," his family said in a statement to WSB-TV. "Thank you all for your kindness, friendship and support of him."

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, his family told the station.

Related Articles
Kyle Clinkscales
Remains of Student Identified 47 Years After He Went Missing, Cause of Death Is Still a Mystery
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. | Location: outdoors. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren
Issa Rae, Zendaya Lil Nas X
How Zendaya, Lil Nas X and Issa Rae Are Paving the Way for Up-and-Coming Black Talent
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82
Ben Plat as ‘Leo Frank’ and Micaela Diamond as ‘Lucille Frank’ in the 2022 New York City Center produc�on of PARADE.
The True Story Behind the Broadway Musical 'Parade', Starring Ben Platt
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Courtney Owens, Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Jordan Brister, Las Vegas Student, 18, Dies After 'Experiencing Cardiac Arrest' at School
High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Marc Player, left, and his father Gary Player (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA)
Golfer Gary Player Sues Son, Grandson Over Memorabilia He Says Were Sold Without Permission
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin's Attorney Asks Minnesota Appeals Court to Void Guilty Verdict in George Floyd's Killing
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Blake Hounshell, Managing Editor, Washington and Politics, POLITICO speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
'New York Times' Journalist Blake Hounshell Dead at 44 After 'Battle with Depression' Says Family
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38: 'He Was a Star'
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello
Who Is Camila Cabello's Ex-Boyfriend? All About Austin Kevitch
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos