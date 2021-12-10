"I think we found each other when we were supposed to," Linda Hoffman said of meeting her older sister, Harriet Carter, who was placed for adoption at birth

Women Learn They're Long-Lost Sisters, Meet for First Time After 73 Years: 'Our Parents Never Told a Soul'

A pair of long-lost sisters received the most wonderful Christmas present a few weeks early when they got the chance to meet for the first time.

Though it was bittersweet meeting her older sister Harriet Carter for the first time so late in life, Linda Hoffman, 73, told ABC affiliate KMGH that she wouldn't have it any differently.

"I think we found each other when we were supposed to," Carter shared with the outlet.

The women first connected by chance after both signed up for an account on Ancestry.com, according to KMGH.

At the time, Hoffman was unaware that she had an older sister because Carter, 76, was placed for adoption at birth when her parents were just 18, the outlet reported.

In the years that followed, Hoffman said her parents never mentioned to her that she had a sibling and ended up taking that secret to the grave with them when they died decades ago, per KMGH.

Then, two years ago, the sisters came across each other on the ancestry site, which collects familial history records and connects families across the globe.

"I had a message from Harriet saying, 'I think we might be related,' " Hoffman recalled to KMGH. "We were 100% match, but our parents never told a soul ever."

The two ended up connecting over the phone — and have been talking almost every day since. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sisters were not able to immediately meet in person, according to the outlet.

That all changed on Tuesday when they finally got the chance to meet after Carter flew into Denver International Airport from Sacramento, California, per KMGH.

"Oh my God, that's her," Hoffman said, as the two embraced for the first time ever. "I can't believe how much you look like our mom."

"Let me see you!" exclaimed Carter. "I can't quit staring at you!"

The sisters ended up sitting in the airport terminal, where they caught up and looked at old photos of their mother and the family that Carter missed out on.

But for Carter, the images were more about the importance of family.