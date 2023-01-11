London Mom, 33, Dies on Day of Her Destination Wedding in Trinidad: 'I'm Still in Disbelief,' Says Groom

Nadia Joseph-Gosine died while visiting Trinidad from England with her son and fiancée, Devon Gosine, who found her unresponsive in the early morning of her wedding day

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on January 11, 2023 03:32 PM
Loved ones are remembering a 33-year-old mother who died while visiting Trinidad on the morning of her wedding last month.

According to MyLondon, Nadia Joseph-Gosine died on Dec. 7, just as she readied to wed her fiancé, Devon Gosine.

Devon told the outlet that he and Nadia traveled from England to Trinidad for their wedding and were accompanied by her 10-year-old son, Emari. But the night before the big day, Nadia had trouble sleeping. When he woke up around 2 a.m., he discovered she was unresponsive.

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate her, he said.

"It just happened all of a sudden," Devon told MyLondon. "At least she didn't have to suffer."

Nadia's sister, Isha Daley, said Nadia had problems with her liver and kidneys in the past. Doctors believe liver disease contributed to Nadia's death, Isha told MyLondon.

"Trust and Believe, It's still hard for me to come to grips with the harsh reality," Devon wrote in a comment to Isha on Facebook. "Facing this is a struggle but she knows that she was loved by us."

"Your sister was a gem, a genuine soul she was the love of my life, and her happiness meant the world to me," the 37-year-old added. "I know the pain, hurt we are living it. We just have to be there for each other at this time."

Isha started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to pay for Nadia's cremation and Emari's flight back to England.

The page has raised over $3,253 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"It is so lovely to know that there are such [kind] and caring people out there willing to help us heal our family after such a tragic situation," Isha wrote in an update to the page.

Isha told MyLondon that the family is trying to keep Emari distracted after his mother's death.

"He does know she is no longer here, and everyone keeps him distracted," she said.

Devon said he is struggling with the loss of his bride-to-be.

"I can't stop being reminded of what happened," he told the outlet. "Seeing everything and still I'm in disbelief. After all that time, we were finally getting married. We were preparing for the rest of our life, and all of a sudden, it gets taken away. It was the toughest thing."

