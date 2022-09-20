News Anchor Suspended for Criticizing the Treatment of Former Co-Anchor amid Controversial Departure

Los Angeles-area news station KTLA is facing criticism on social media after a long-time anchor resigned after two decades with the network and was unceremoniously taken off the air without a chance to farewell viewers.

During a weekday news broadcast last week, entertainment reporter Sam Rubin announced that weekend morning news anchor Lynette Romero resigned from KTLA, a CW affiliate, to pursue "another opportunity elsewhere."

"Some news we've just been handed here that we wanted to share with you first about a member of our KTLA family, after nearly 24 years, Lynette Romero, our friend Lynette, has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news," Rubin said. "KTLA management had hoped she would stay here her entire career, and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move on to another opportunity elsewhere."

"Lynette, we wish you luck, we miss you, and we thank you for everything you've done for KTLA, so many friends and fans, and viewers," he added.

After the brief, 40-second segment, viewers questioned why Romero did not give the announcement herself.

"This is weird… I feel like her send off was quick for someone being there for almost 24 years," one Twitter user wrote in reply to a video of the segment.

"This seems a little fishy…what is going on over there??" added another viewer. "She was the reason I watch the weekend morning news….not anymore."

Another user tweeted: "Strange how she didn't get a goodbye show after so many years. Many viewers are wondering what really happened."

Romero and KTLA's parent company, Nexstar Media Inc., did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Someone else who felt Romero was unfairly treated by the news station as she was not able to announce her own departure, was her former Weekend Morning News co-anchor, Mark Mester.

On Saturday, Mester apologized to viewers for KTLA's handling of Romero's exit, and called it "unfortunate" and "inappropriate."

"Lynette deserved to say goodbye, it didn't happen, I don't know who wrote the script, I don't know who handed it to Sam Rubin, regardless, this was a mistake," Mester said in a clip from the show that was posted on social media. "We owe you an apology, and we owe Lynette an apology."

Mester — who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — has since been suspended from the station for an unknown amount of time, according to Deadline.

Following her departure, Romero reshared a tweet from a fan who said not giving her a "proper goodbye opportunity is a BAD look."

Actress Holly Robinson Peete also sent a message to Romero that said she also felt she didn't receive a proper goodbye when she left the daytime show The Talk in 2011.

"I will always be grateful for the love and affection LA viewers have given me," Romero wrote on Wednesday. "Stay tuned my friends I'll be right back.🌻"