Local California Reporter Fired After Jumping on Vintage Cars During Segment

A local California reporter was fired for his cringeworthy actions at a car show that left viewers and his coworkers shocked.

Angel Cardenas, a correspondent for KMAX-TV’s Good Morning Sacramento, was reporting live from the Sacramento International Auto Show on Sunday when he deicded to take his coverage of the car show to another level.

“No one is out here to tell me which car I can’t go in, because some of these are off limits,” he said to the camera while standing beside a yellow Ford Thunderbird, noting that the media coordinator for the event was the only person in the room at the time.

“So I’m just going to live on the wild side,” Cardenas said as he hopped on top of the car while telling his co-hosts, Tina and Ashley, who were watching his on-camera antics from the studio, “Tell me what you think about this pose right here Tina. Right here on the Thunderbirds.”

As Cardenas sprawled out on top of the vintage car, Tina could be heard awkwardly saying, “I love it.”

“I feel like a kid in a candy store without the owner cause you can do anything,” Cardenas said as he got off the car and headed towards a pink Ford Thunderbird.

The excited reporter then opened the pink Thunderbird’s car door and accidentally hit the car beside it, telling the camera, “Nobody’s looking. There’s no pink.”

“Leave your name and number on the dashboard,” one of the women joked as Cardenas got into the pink car and displayed a can of starting fluid that was inside.

Near the end of the segment, Cardenas hurried over towards Ford employee Rachel — who explained the the new models of the Ford Explorer Hybrid and Ford Escape Hybrid — and shocked viewers once again.

“There’s a sign in front of that Ford that says ‘Please keep off displays,’ can I finish off this live shot posing on the hood for my friends Tina and Ashley?” he asked Rachel.

“I may look the other way,” she awkwardly responded to Cardenas as he quickly ran towards another car and snuck under the display to jump on top of it with a loud bang.

“Oh, that didn’t sound good,” Cardenas said as he sat on the car.

The reporter was then abruptly motioned to get off the vehicle to which he said, “Oh, he told me to get off. I’m going to get in trouble, back to you guys.”

As the show cut back to Ashley and Tina in the studio, the two buried their faces in their hands, in shock at what had gone down.

The following day, Sacramento International Auto Show released a statement on Facebook and revealed that Cardenas had been fired from the network for his actions.

“After the Producer of the Sacramento International Auto Show reached out to the General Manager of KMAX TV regarding yesterday’s astonishingly awful incident, she received a call this morning from the GM that the reporter from the Good Day Sacramento segment has been terminated immediately and the station expressed their sincerest apologies for the incident,” the statement read.