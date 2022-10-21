Human Interest Liver Transplant, Experimental Drug Save Lives of Woman and Son Who Ate Deadly Mushroom from Friend's Yard Kai Chen and his mother Kam Look cooked and ate a "death cap," one of the world's most poisonous mushrooms, which they mistook for an edible variety found in Malaysia By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Instagram Twitter Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 06:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty A mother and son are alive today thanks to a team of doctors who acted quickly to save them after they ate a poisonous wild mushroom. According to the Telegram & Gazette, Kai Chen and his mother, Kam Look, ate what is considered one of the deadliest of all mushroom varieties — the Amanita phalloides, or "death cap." Look had picked the mushroom from her friend's garden after she believed it looked like the ones she used to eat in her native Malaysia. Just to be sure it was safe, 63-year-old Look told the outlet that she cooked the mushroom with ginger, believing that if the ginger turned black, the mushroom was edible. Hours later, Look and 27-year-old Chen were vomiting and sick with diarrhea. The two waited for hours for the symptoms to pass — but as time went on, their condition became worse. Two days after the meal, both Look and Chen were admitted to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Massachusetts, per the Gazette. Man with 124 Pet Snakes — Including 14-Foot-Long Burmese Python — Died of Snake Bite, Autopsy Finds The pair were then transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center. "They were very ill when they arrived," Dr. Stephanie Carreiro told reporters during a press conference. "They had liver damage and spent several days in the intensive care unit." According to CBS News, both Chen and Look were given a rare experimental drug that was flown from Pennsylvania to help save their lives. While Chen recovered with help from the drug, called Legalon, Chen ultimately needed a liver transplant. TikTok of Woman Unknowingly Holding Venomous Octopus Goes Viral: 'Cheers for Still Being Alive' "The emotional toll was very great on me," Chen said, per the Gazette. "I'm grateful, and I'll never be able to repay the donor family." RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Reveals She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom and Says It 'Reset My Brain' Look is still recovering at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, but both she and Chen are doing well after their ordeal. "Be careful what you find in the woods," Look warned during the press conference, "especially mushrooms."