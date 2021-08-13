Live 'Murder Hornet' Spotted for First Time This Year in Washington State

Authorities in Washington state reported a sighting of a live Asian giant hornet for the first time in 2021 as scientists begin a search for its nest

The first live Asian giant hornet of 2021 has been spotted in Washington state.

Scientists shared a photograph of the insect — whose potential to poison its victims has earned it the nickname "murder hornet" —near a wasp nest in a rural area near Blaine, about two miles from where the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) eradicated the country's first hornet nest in October 2020.

The WSDA confirmed the sighting on Thursday in a press release following a review by entomologists, marking the second "murder hornet" sighting this year. The first one, however, which was discovered on June 4, was found dead.

"This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year — attacking paper wasp nests," Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, warned local residents in a statement. "If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well."

The agency stated that they will be setting live traps in the area in hopes of catching hornets alive and tracking them back to their nests. The British Columbia government will conduct similar protocols, as the sighting occurred about half a mile from the Canadian border, the release said.

Washington beekeepers were the first to spot the Asian giant hornet after they discovered hundreds of bees with their heads ripped off in December. The hornet typically preys on honey bee hives and destroys them from the inside out in a matter of hours, according to WSDA. The species does this by decapitating the bees and feeding surviving larvae to their own young.

If the species manages to establish itself in Washington and surrounding areas, it will create "negative impacts on the environment, economy, and public health," the WSDA said.

According to The New York Times, the Asian giant hornets — native to temperate and tropical areas such as East Asia, South Asia and Mainland Southeast Asia — kill up to 50 people a year in Japan. The insect's toxic venom can equal that of a venomous snake, the outlet reported.

While the Asian giant hornet does not generally attack people or pets, it can when threatened.

"Their stings are big and painful, with a potent neurotoxin," Seth Truscott, of the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences at WSU, previously told WSU Insider. "Multiple stings can kill humans, even if they are not allergic."