This 4-Year-Old's 'Little Mermaid' Hairstyle Has Won the Internet: 'I'm Just Creative!' Says Mom

A Texas mom couldn’t hold back when Crazy Hair Day rolled around at her daughter’s elementary school!

April Castillo, of Houston, pulled out all the stops when her 4-year-old daughter, Atlantis, told her about the school’s special event on March 19. The creative mom channeled her love of The Little Mermaid, braiding a mermaid doll into Atlantis’ hair and painting the little girl’s hair green.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve always had a love for mermaids. My oldest [daughter] is Ariel and my second is Atlantis,” Castillo, 34, tells PEOPLE. “It’s her first year in school and I actually wanted to do more to her hair but I ran out of time. I wanted to add blue, and fish, I was gonna do the whole ocean on there!”

Castillo says she gave Atlantis one large braid — using lots of hair spray — and slid the doll into the top. Then, she topped it all off with green temporary hair paint and secured the doll’s feet to the end of Atlantis’ braid.

Impressed by her mother’s creation, 19-year-old Ariel shared photos of Atlantis’ hair on Twitter, writing, “my sister had crazy hair day at school and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win.” The post has been retweeted more than 139,000 times.

However, April says that although Crazy Hair Day wasn’t actually a competition, everyone loved Atlantis’ ‘do — including the little girl herself.

“She loved it! I had to do it the next day too! She was very excited to take it to school,” Castillo says. “Everyone loved it, she got a lot of compliments. A lot of parents and teachers … they told me, ‘Oh, it’s so creative.’ “

RELATED STORY: Mom of Four Shares Candid Multitasking Photo

But the cake decorator says she never intended for the hairdo to turn heads.

“I didn’t think it was elaborate. That’s just the type of mom I am. I’m a little extra,” Castillo laughs. “It’s not like I wanted to be so elaborate, that’s just me. It’s just something that came natural to me. I decorate cakes, so I’m just creative like that.”

Photos of Atlantis’ hair went viral just hours after it was posted. Castillo admits she was shocked, as she didn’t quite understand what viral meant.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was so surprised,” Castillo says, noting that she has received hundreds of messages and phone calls about the pictures. “It’s been a crazy week.”

As for Atlantis, Castillo says the pre-schooler is enjoying being an Internet sensation.

“Seeing her reaction to her pictures online … she gets excited to see herself on TV or any social media. Her reaction to it has been the most fun. She’s like, ‘Wow, mommy! Everybody loves me!’ “

Castillo says she plans to create spectacular crazy hairdos for years to come.