3-Year-Old Michigan Boy Pees as Mom's Boyfriend Proposes: 'We Didn't Know What Was Happening'

When you gotta go, you gotta go!

Allyssa Anter, 27, got the marriage proposal of a lifetime on Saturday when her 3-year-old son, Owen, decided to go to the bathroom as her boyfriend, Kevin Przytula, popped the question. Przytula’s 11-year-old daughter Kayleigh captured the incident on camera — expecting to simply document the sweet proposal.

“In the beginning of the video, [Owen] says, ‘I’m gonna go pee.’ But, honestly, we did not hear him say that until we watched the video back,” Anter, of Bay City, Michigan, tells PEOPLE.

In the footage of the incident, Anter was all smiles as Przytula, 33, dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. Behind Przytula, Owen pulled down his pants and underwear, and peed on the ground.

Naturally, Kayleigh couldn’t contain her laughter.

“The potty training, we’ve been doing that for about a month … but he doesn’t quite understand you can’t do that in public places,” Anter tells PEOPLE of Owen. “We didn’t know what was happening until after Kevin got up. He was in my blind spot and I couldn’t see Owen. We thought it was really weird that Kayleigh was laughing so hard at such a serious moment.”

Allyssa Anter with son Owen Courtesy Kevin Przytula

She adds: “Once [Przytula] stood up and turned around, we realized what Owen was doing. We were kind of surprised by it. We just started laughing. It was funny, like, that’s the moment he would decide to do that.”

Anter initially shared the video on her Facebook page, and it quickly went viral.

Allyssa Anter (left) with Kevin Przytula Courtesy Kevin Przytula

Anter says she plans to keep the footage for a long, long time.

“He’s definitely not gonna live it down,” Anter says. “We’re gonna be talking about this on every big occasion, I’m sure. It’s definitely gonna be something to remember.”

As for Przytula, he says Owen’s little stunt didn’t take away from the couple’s big moment.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he tells PEOPLE of the proposal.