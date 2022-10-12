Little Boy Goes Home for the First Time After Spending All 3 Years of His Life in the Hospital

Francesco Bruno, who is nearly three years old, has spent the first years of his life in a hospital after being born with a rare condition called skeletal dysplasia

Published on October 12, 2022 08:15 PM

A nearly three-year-old boy from Illinois is now home for the first time in his life after he was born with a rare and debilitating condition.

Francesco Bruno left La Rabida Children's Hospital on Tuesday as he begins the next chapter of his life at home with his family.

"He's two years and 10 months, and he's been in a hospital since he's been born. We've been waiting for this a long time, and it's kind of surreal that it's happening," Maggie Sladick, an occupational therapist at the hospital, told FOX affiliate WFLD.

It was a moment that his parents have waited for since the day Francesco was born two years and 10 months ago.

"We're very happy, nervous, tense, scared, overwhelmed, really happy, overjoyed," his father, Emanuele Bruno, told CBS News. "It's just a melting pot of emotions."

Illinois toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital
fox 32 chicago

Francesco has a rare condition called skeletal dysplasia. The disorder causes the abnormal development of a baby's bones, joints, and cartilage, according to Mayo Clinic.

Though the severity of the condition varies from child to child, it can cause the irregular growth of arms and legs, clubfoot, and bowlegs. In Francesco's case, it specifically affects his ribs, which makes it difficult for his lungs to grow correctly, WFLD reports.

"They told us [when] he was going to be born, he was only going to live for 30 minutes," Francesco's mother, Priscilla Bruno, told CBS News. "It's really a miracle he's with us today."

Francesco has relied on a ventilator to breathe and tubes to eat while hospitalized, ABC affiliate WLS-TV reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Thought She Had a Head Cold — but It Was a Rare Brain Infection that 'Nearly Killed' Her

"The fact that we are even standing here, almost three years later, talking about him is already a miracle in and of itself, in my opinion," Emanuele told WLS-TV.

Francesco's condition is improving, and both Emanuele and Priscilla took classes so they can care for his needs.

"We're overjoyed," Priscilla told WFLD, "and very, very happy and ready to start a new chapter, new adventure."

