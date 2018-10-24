Little Boy, 6, Celebrates Birthday Alone After No One Turned Up to His Pizza Party

A six-year-old boy was left alone and disappointed after no one turned up to his first-ever birthday bash.

This past Sunday, Sil Mazzini threw her son Teddy Bollinger a birthday party at Peter Piper Pizza restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, and she says, according to KVOA, she invited 32 of his classmates and their parents.

While only two people said that they couldn’t attend, the rest of the party-goers were no-shows, the birthday boy’s mom said. “I’m done with parties for a while,” Mazzini told ABC15 after her son’s disappointing day.

For Teddy, whose real birthday was Oct. 3, a pizza party with his friends was all that he wanted for his 6th birthday.

When Mazzini asked her six-year-old how he preferred to celebrate the occasion this year — with a trip to Legoland and a visit to Disneyland also in the running — she said Teddy was adamant about having a pizza party with his friends, KVOA said.

The party was supposed to be his first official big birthday bash.

Mazzini told the news outlet that she had handed out written invitations to her son’s teacher two weeks before the party. The teacher then passed them out to Teddy’s classmates, with some even confirming their attendance to Mazzini ahead of Sunday’s event, she told the outlet.

“They told me they were going to come,” Teddy’s mother told the station, noting that the party was planned around her husband — who currently lives in Alaska — and his schedule since they do not have any local family in the area.

“I got text messages saying they were going to come too,” she continued.

Heartbroken and disappointed for her son, Mazzini shared a photo of Teddy sitting alone at the party table to social media. She also sent the shot to KVOA reporter Nick Vin Zant, who shared the image on his Facebook page.

It soon went viral with tons of people, organizations, and companies around the country wishing Teddy a happy birthday.

Among those were the Phoenix Suns, who invited the boy to Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday’s #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon!” the organization wrote on Twitter.

How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday’s #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon! https://t.co/YL3zjDX9JW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 22, 2018

Following their lead, the Phoenix Rising, a professional soccer team in the area, invited Teddy to their playoff game on Friday.

“Teddy can get The Mala from @VeneziasPizza and join 7,000 of his closest friends this Friday. Come on out Teddy! #UpRising,” they wrote on Twitter.

Also adding to Teddy’s birthday festivities were the Arizona Coyotes, who are reportedly planning to throw a pizza party for Teddy during their ice hockey game on Saturday, according to ABC 15. The team is also organizing a specific area and time for spectators to drop off unwrapped gifts for the boy.

On Monday, one day after his intended bash, iHeartRadio threw Teddy a proper party, with many staffers from the media company and reporters from KVOA, including Lupita Murillo, in attendance at Teddy’s go-to spot: Peter Piper Pizza.

Both Teddy and his mom have been grateful for the outpour of support from the community and beyond.

“We weren’t expecting the tickets. We never asked for anything, but we are happy that they invited us,” she told KVOA. “It is going to be his first game and he is super happy about it.”

And in a video posted to Facebook and shared by the news station, Teddy personally thanked the hundreds of people who wished him a happy birthday.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes,” he says in the video. “Big kiss.”