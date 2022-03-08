Boss Beauties' Lisa Mayer Releases NFT Role Models Collection for International Women's Day

The NFT collection showcases portraits of 25 innovative and inspiring women throughout history

Lisa Mayer (second on the right) and the Boss Beauties Program Women

Lisa Mayer is leading the way for the next generation.

In honor of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Mayer is introducing NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of influential women aptly titled the Role Models Collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're honored to celebrate these incredible role models. Each of these women have paved the way for future generations of women," the Boss Beauties founder and CEO, 39, tells PEOPLE. "Women and girls globally will read their stories for years to come, [and] they will know they too can achieve anything."

She continued, "Their courage and determination have made it possible for women like me to fearlessly pursue my dreams!"

Boss Beauties is a woman-led initiative and mission-driven NFT company that creates opportunities for women through mentorship programs and scholarships.

To date, Mayer and her team's work has impacted thousands of high school and collegiate women all over the world — spanning 15 countries and 400 educational institutions through the organization.

The collection, which includes portraits of influential women such as Amelia Earhart, Mother Teresa, Carrie Marcus Neiman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more, was designed to share the stories of diverse women who shattered the glass ceiling.

The digital portraits will be unveiled at Boss Beauties' first-ever International Women's Day event on Tuesday hosted by Mayer in New York City.

The NFTs will then be auctioned by Boss Beauties between March 9-12 on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds raised are going to support Boss Beauties' work helping to educate and mentor the next generation of women.

Boss Beauties' Lisa Mayer Releases NFT the Role Models Collection in Honor of IWD Ruth Bater Ginsburg NFT | Credit: Lisa Mayer/Boss Beauties

Meanwhile, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus will display portraits from the Role Models Collection in its store windows across various locations throughout the month of March.

Boss Beauties' first NFT collection of 10,000 unique digital portraits capturing independent and diverse women sold out in its first hour in 2021. It also became the first-ever NFT collection to be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Olympian Allyson Felix are among some of the celebrities who own pieces.

Boss Beauties was also featured on the Nasdaq Tower for International Day of the Girl.

Here is the full list of the 25 female role models:

Amelia Earhart

Cleopatra

Frida Kahlo

Grace Hopper

Harriet Tubman

Joan of Arc

Katherine Johnson

Princess Diana

Rosa Parks

Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Shirley Chisholm

Sojourner Truth

Billie Jean King

Carrie Marcus Neiman

Eleanor Roosevelt

Ella Fitzgerald

Empress Leizu

Estée Lauder

Florence Nightingale

Helen Keller

Ida B. Wells

Maya Angelou

Mother Theresa

Sally Ride

Susan B Anthony

Zaha Hadid