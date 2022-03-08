Boss Beauties' Lisa Mayer Releases NFT Role Models Collection for International Women's Day
Lisa Mayer is leading the way for the next generation.
In honor of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Mayer is introducing NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of influential women aptly titled the Role Models Collection.
"We're honored to celebrate these incredible role models. Each of these women have paved the way for future generations of women," the Boss Beauties founder and CEO, 39, tells PEOPLE. "Women and girls globally will read their stories for years to come, [and] they will know they too can achieve anything."
She continued, "Their courage and determination have made it possible for women like me to fearlessly pursue my dreams!"
Boss Beauties is a woman-led initiative and mission-driven NFT company that creates opportunities for women through mentorship programs and scholarships.
To date, Mayer and her team's work has impacted thousands of high school and collegiate women all over the world — spanning 15 countries and 400 educational institutions through the organization.
The collection, which includes portraits of influential women such as Amelia Earhart, Mother Teresa, Carrie Marcus Neiman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more, was designed to share the stories of diverse women who shattered the glass ceiling.
The digital portraits will be unveiled at Boss Beauties' first-ever International Women's Day event on Tuesday hosted by Mayer in New York City.
The NFTs will then be auctioned by Boss Beauties between March 9-12 on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds raised are going to support Boss Beauties' work helping to educate and mentor the next generation of women.
Meanwhile, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus will display portraits from the Role Models Collection in its store windows across various locations throughout the month of March.
Boss Beauties' first NFT collection of 10,000 unique digital portraits capturing independent and diverse women sold out in its first hour in 2021. It also became the first-ever NFT collection to be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Olympian Allyson Felix are among some of the celebrities who own pieces.
Boss Beauties was also featured on the Nasdaq Tower for International Day of the Girl.
Here is the full list of the 25 female role models:
Amelia Earhart
Cleopatra
Frida Kahlo
Grace Hopper
Harriet Tubman
Joan of Arc
Katherine Johnson
Princess Diana
Rosa Parks
Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Shirley Chisholm
Sojourner Truth
Billie Jean King
Carrie Marcus Neiman
Eleanor Roosevelt
Ella Fitzgerald
Empress Leizu
Estée Lauder
Florence Nightingale
Helen Keller
Ida B. Wells
Maya Angelou
Mother Theresa
Sally Ride
Susan B Anthony
Zaha Hadid
Barbie ® (4 portraits in 1 image)
