3-Year-Old Kansas Girl Nearly Dies After Becoming Trapped in Family's New Washing Machine

A Kansas mother is opening up about the terrifying moment her 3-year-old daughter nearly died after becoming trapped in the family’s new washing machine — and she’s issuing a warning to parents everywhere.

Lindsey and Alan McIver had just bought a new, front-loading LG washing machine from a local Lowe’s on Monday, July 9 and instructed their three children to not go near it as they worked to properly install the washer, Lindsey wrote in a lengthy Facebook post about the ordeal. But the adventurous kids just couldn’t stay away.

“Early Tuesday morning we were woken up by our four-year-old son who was crying so hard he could barely talk,” Lindsey explained in the post. “As I was trying to understand what he was saying, my husband flew out of bed and down the stairs. It was then that the realization hit. He had said: Kloe. Inside. Washer.”

Parents' washing machine warning after their three-year-old got locked inside their front-loading machine while it was on. @ErielleReshef has the scary story: pic.twitter.com/cSS277Z2p4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2018

Frantic, the parents rushed into the laundry room where they found Kloe locked in the “airtight washing machine.”

“It was tumbling and filling with water,” Lindsey continued in the post. “She was screaming but you couldn’t hear her.”

Within seconds, Alan and Lindsey were able to open the fast-filling machine and pulled the little girl out. Lindsey wrote that Kloe suffered only a few bumps on her head.

“Pulled her outside, and got the best hug in the world from her as she was out and crying,” Alan said during an interview with Good Morning America. Lindsey added: “Pretty quickly after we pulled her out she said, ‘We better not do that again.’ ”

The McIver’s soon found a child lock feature among the machine’s settings, which keeps the washing machine from starting but does not lock the door.

The post, featuring a photo of the machine just after the incident, has been shared more than 250,000 times since it was first posted on July 11.

In a statement to ABC News, LG said: “We applaud Ms. McIver for telling her story and share in her efforts to make sure that consumers are aware of the child safety lock feature. We encourage people to use this important safety setting and to contact our customer support team if they need any assistance. LG customer support can be reached 1 (800) 243-0000.”

Lindsey wrote that she was hesitant to write about the incident, as she was afraid of experiencing “mom-shaming.” But she decided to share the ordeal as a warning to parents, and to promote honest dialogue about making mistakes.

“I post this because I can honestly say we did not realize the danger of this machine. We are continually surprised at the new, inventive ways our kids come up with to try and die. And this was definitely a new one,” she wrote.

“Also, it obviously took two curious kids to pull this off. I want to encourage anybody who has this type of front loading washing machine and small children, or even grandkids who visit, to lock the door with a child safety lock and always keep the child lock setting on!”