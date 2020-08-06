Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Hamilton Stars Reunite for Fundraiser Honoring Women's Suffrage Centennial

The virtual event will be moderated by broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien, and will benefit the Latino Victory Fund

Hamilton fans have something new to look forward to — and it's sure to leave them "Satisfied"!

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Schuyler Sisters — Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones — will be taking part in a virtual fundraiser for the Latino Victory Fund.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The online event — a conversation with the Broadway stars — will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien, and is exclusive to those who donate a minimum of $10 or more.

"Latino Victory is proud to host this vital conversation with award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Schuyler Sisters to commemorate the centennial of women’s suffrage,” said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president & CEO.

Image zoom Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones Disney+

“Donors can look forward to hearing these luminaries share with Soledad O'Brien the role of women in Hamilton, experiences in the rehearsal process, their perspectives on performing in the show as women of color; acknowledging that women of color could not vote until 1965 when Voting Rights Amendment was passed and what that means for how far we have come, and how far we have to go," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Per their website, the Latino Victory Fund is a progressive political action committee that is working to grow Latino representation at every level of government.

"From school boards, to the Senate, to the White House, Latino Victory identifies, recruits, and develops candidates for public office while building a permanent base of Latino donors to support them," their mission statement reads. "LV partners with leading organizations to shape the public discourse to reflect the growing influence of the Latino community and build cross-constituency alliances that make us stronger."

All proceeds collected from the upcoming fundraiser will directly support this work.