Breaking Hillsong will feature exclusive interviews with people like Ranin Karim, who claimed to have an affair with ousted pastor Carl Lentz

'Downfall' of Hillsong Church Will Be Explored in New Discovery+ Doc Series

Hillsong Church's high-profile challenges will soon play out on the small screen.

Discovery+ on Monday announced a three-part documentary exposé called Breaking Hillsong, which will stream on the service as a limited series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The project will chronicle the headline-making world of global star-studded megachurch Hillsong and the downfall of its ultra-hip, celebrity senior pastor, Carl Lentz," a press release announcing the project read.

The series will feature exclusive interviews with people like Ranin Karim, who claimed she had a five-month affair with Lentz, and profiles of current and former members of the church "who have come forward en masse to share harrowing stories of the trauma, abuse, financial and labor exploitation, homophobia and racism that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong," according to the release.

Earlier this month, Leona Kimes, who once worked for Hillsong as a nanny for Lentz and his family, accused Lentz of sexual and emotional abuse - behavior he denied.

"Laura and Carl Lentz vehemently deny the allegations and, in addition to that, have irrefutable proof the events did not happen as Leona Kimes has described," an attorney for Lentz and his wife previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "Further, due to the high degree of the ongoing reckless and slanderous misstatements by Leona Kimes, Laura and Carl Lentz are exploring all legal actions available to them."

Breaking Hillsong - which will be a partnership with the New York Post featuring investigating reporting by Hannah Frishberg - will also shed light on the "greater phenomenon" of corruption within megachurches.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Explains: Carl Lentz's Hillsong Church Scandal

Hillsong, a one-time favorite among celebrities like Justin Bieber, made headlines in early November when, citing "moral failures," it fired Lentz, who shortly after admitted to being unfaithful to his wife Laura.

Karim, who will be interviewed in the series, came forward weeks later to allege that she was his mistress before Laura discovered his infidelity in late October.

The church experienced another bump in the road in April, when Pastor Darnell Barrett, the creative director of Hillsong's chapter in Montclair, New Jersey, quit amid a photo scandal, claims that he sent an anonymous woman similar photos and allegations that he was unfaithful in his marriage.

"I was not at all trying to lure her. I get that she, within the context of what's happening with Hillsong, that she would draw those conclusions," he told the Daily Mail, presumably referring to Lentz's termination.

Barrett reportedly added, "This was something that was just an honest mistake and I informed my wife as soon as it happened."

In a note on their website, Hillsong founder Brian Houston and Bobbie, his wife and co-founder, addressed Kimes' essay, calling her experience "very disturbing" and commending her "for her courage."

"[We] have assured her of our utmost compassion in their journey forward," the Houstons wrote.