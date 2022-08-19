Lightning Strike Kills Florida Mom Waiting to Pick Up Her Child from School: Reports

A woman is dead after being struck by lightning in central Florida, police say, as multiple outlets report that she was waiting to pick up her child from school.

The tragedy struck Thursday in Winter Springs Florida, the Winter Springs Police Department announced on their Facebook page.

"This afternoon we received reports of multiple people that were struck by lightning near Trotwood Park," officials began, noting that they responded with Seminole County Fire Rescue. "As a result, the mother and her child were transported to area hospitals. The City is respecting the privacy of the family due to the unfortunate passing of the mother.

"City staff extends our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," authorities added.

Trotwood Park is near Keeth Elementary School, and Seminole County Public Schools tweeted that the child involved attends Keeth.

"Additional counselors will be on campus to support students and/or staff impacted by this event. Our thoughts are with the families, students, and staff," the school district wrote in a follow-up post.

WESH and Fox 35 Orlando report that an 18-year-old woman was nearby during the lightning strike; both she and the child are expected to recover.

A fellow parent, Hope Reynolds, spoke to WESH about what she saw, adding that the child who was hurt was a friend of her daughter.

"At first I didn't even realize it was her but when she started coming around a little bit more I could see a little bit more of her face and I said, 'Oh gosh, this is her,' " Reynolds said. "It just really took my breath away. It was heart-wrenching for sure."

Fox 35 Orlando reported that the woman and child were waiting to pick up another child from school, and that a dog was involved in the weather event. The condition of the pet remains unknown.