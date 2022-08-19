Lightning Strike Kills Florida Mom Waiting to Pick Up Her Child from School: Reports

Lightning struck in Trotwood Park in Seminole County, Florida, killing a mother, police report

By
Published on August 19, 2022 11:48 AM
Lighting strikes to the West over the Oxnard plain as seen from Thousand Oaks as rain, thunder and lightning hit the southland by surprise Monday October 4, 2021
Photo: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A woman is dead after being struck by lightning in central Florida, police say, as multiple outlets report that she was waiting to pick up her child from school.

The tragedy struck Thursday in Winter Springs Florida, the Winter Springs Police Department announced on their Facebook page.

"This afternoon we received reports of multiple people that were struck by lightning near Trotwood Park," officials began, noting that they responded with Seminole County Fire Rescue. "As a result, the mother and her child were transported to area hospitals. The City is respecting the privacy of the family due to the unfortunate passing of the mother.

"City staff extends our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," authorities added.

Trotwood Park is near Keeth Elementary School, and Seminole County Public Schools tweeted that the child involved attends Keeth.

"Additional counselors will be on campus to support students and/or staff impacted by this event. Our thoughts are with the families, students, and staff," the school district wrote in a follow-up post.

WESH and Fox 35 Orlando report that an 18-year-old woman was nearby during the lightning strike; both she and the child are expected to recover.

A fellow parent, Hope Reynolds, spoke to WESH about what she saw, adding that the child who was hurt was a friend of her daughter.

"At first I didn't even realize it was her but when she started coming around a little bit more I could see a little bit more of her face and I said, 'Oh gosh, this is her,' " Reynolds said. "It just really took my breath away. It was heart-wrenching for sure."

Fox 35 Orlando reported that the woman and child were waiting to pick up another child from school, and that a dog was involved in the weather event. The condition of the pet remains unknown.

Related Articles
soldiers
Army Identifies 2 Soldiers Struck and Killed by Falling Tree During 'Weather-Related' Event in Georgia
woodchipper
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say
Lighting strikes to the West over the Oxnard plain as seen from Thousand Oaks as rain, thunder and lightning hit the southland by surprise Monday October 4, 2021
Woman and Her 2 Dogs Killed by Lightning Strike After Storms Swept Over Southern California
Marcello Saldua, Matthew Garcia
2 Texas High School Seniors Killed, 2 Injured in Car Crash After Leaving Graduation Rehearsal
Florida Mom Killed, Young Son and Nephew Injured After Parasail Strikes Bridge
Mom Killed, Son and Nephew Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys: 'This Was a Tragedy'
Tyre Sampson
Dad Learned Son, 14, Died of Fall from Amusement Park Ride on Social Media: 'Hit Me So Hard'
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home
People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years.
Questions Swirl Around Timeline of Uvalde School Shooting
University of the Southwest (USW)
Multiple People Dead After Bus Carrying University of the Southwest's Golf Teams Crashes
UVALDE, TX - MAY 25: In this aerial view, law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School where at least 21 people were killed yesterday, including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement.
Mom of Texas School Shooter Had 'Uneasy Feeling' About Him, Said He Could Be 'Aggressive'
https://www.instagram.com/rashard_guinyard/tagged/ rashard guinyard
High School Track Star Rashard Guinyard Shot and Killed Outside an After-Prom Party
Topsham Police Department
School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency
Megan and Briley
South Carolina Mother of 3 and 'Spunky' 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Crash: 'There Are No Words'
Robert Izelo
California Cousins Who Played High School Baseball Together Are Shot in Parked Car, Killing 1
Stabbing inside Lincoln University dormitory kills 1 student, injures 2
1 Killed and 2 Others Injured in Stabbing at Lincoln University: 'Every Parent's Nightmare'
fatal school zone crash
Girl, 7, Killed After Being Hit by Car in Ind. School Zone While Crossing Street with Her Mom