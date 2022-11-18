'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York.

"Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service.

The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional lightning — or thunder snow — as predicted by the NWS.

Snow totals are expected to range from one to three feet in most areas, the NWS said. However, the one band could drop as much as five feet of snow in areas from South Buffalo to Lancaster, N.Y., as it sits atop the region on Friday, according to The Buffalo News.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm.

"This is a life-threatening storm," Hochul said at a news conference, per NBC News.

Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

Snow began to fall in many areas later Thursday evening, and intensified through early Friday. The most intense snowfall is expected on Friday, according to the NWS.

Some areas — including Genesee, Jefferson and Northern Erie counties — are under a lake-effect snow warning through 1 a.m. on Sunday, the NWS said. In Niagara and Southwestern St. Lawrence counties, the warning will remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NWS warned that travel would be "very difficult to impossible" in many areas, with "hazardous conditions" impacting the region through Friday evening's commute.

Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

As of Friday morning, numerous locations throughout Erie County have already recorded at least two feet of snow, NWS reported. Some locations, like Orchard Park and Hamburg, have recorded nearly three feet.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Twitter that Hamburg District plow drivers reported "up to 30 [inches] of snow" in parts of Hamburg and Orchard Park, as well as Lackawanna.

Power outages have been reported throughout Erie County, "including a significant power outage affecting the Town and Village of Orchard Park," Poloncarz said on Twitter.

As of midday Friday, there are nearly 7,300 customers without power in New York and 1,300 in Michigan, according to PowerOutage.us.

Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

About 6 million people were under snow alerts on Friday, according to CNN.

So far, no deaths have been reported in connection to the storm.