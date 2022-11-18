'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm

By
Published on November 18, 2022 12:57 PM
Person crosses Ellicott Street as snow falls, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
Photo: Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York.

"Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service.

The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional lightning — or thunder snow — as predicted by the NWS.

Snow totals are expected to range from one to three feet in most areas, the NWS said. However, the one band could drop as much as five feet of snow in areas from South Buffalo to Lancaster, N.Y., as it sits atop the region on Friday, according to The Buffalo News.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm.

"This is a life-threatening storm," Hochul said at a news conference, per NBC News.

Cars drive along Ellicott Street as snow falls, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

Snow began to fall in many areas later Thursday evening, and intensified through early Friday. The most intense snowfall is expected on Friday, according to the NWS.

Some areas — including Genesee, Jefferson and Northern Erie counties — are under a lake-effect snow warning through 1 a.m. on Sunday, the NWS said. In Niagara and Southwestern St. Lawrence counties, the warning will remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NWS warned that travel would be "very difficult to impossible" in many areas, with "hazardous conditions" impacting the region through Friday evening's commute.

Person walks through downtown in the snow, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

As of Friday morning, numerous locations throughout Erie County have already recorded at least two feet of snow, NWS reported. Some locations, like Orchard Park and Hamburg, have recorded nearly three feet.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Twitter that Hamburg District plow drivers reported "up to 30 [inches] of snow" in parts of Hamburg and Orchard Park, as well as Lackawanna.

Power outages have been reported throughout Erie County, "including a significant power outage affecting the Town and Village of Orchard Park," Poloncarz said on Twitter.

As of midday Friday, there are nearly 7,300 customers without power in New York and 1,300 in Michigan, according to PowerOutage.us.

Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

About 6 million people were under snow alerts on Friday, according to CNN.

So far, no deaths have been reported in connection to the storm.

Related Articles
Tropical Storm Nicole is seen in this NOAA satellite image taken at 6:30 Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In its 4 a.m. EST update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Nicole was approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas and about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. Nicole's maximum sustained winds are picking up at 70 mph with higher gusts. NOAA/UPI Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength Approaching Florida, Washington, United States - 09 Nov 2022
Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall in the Bahamas, Expected to Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13609768h) Logan Johnson, 11, carries a sign that reads "Thankful" after he recovered it from his family's destroyed home after a tornado hit in Powderly, Texas Severe Weather Texas, Powderly, United States - 05 Nov 2022
Tornadoes in 3 States Leave 1 Dead and Nearly a Dozen Injured: 'Praying for Oklahomans Impacted'
Florida residents stock up on water and groceries in preparation for tropical storm Nicole
Florida Residents Warned as Subtropical Storm Nicole Could Make Landfall as Rare November Hurricane
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13397261a) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on . Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages Tropical Weather, Puerto Rico - 17 Sep 2022
Hurricane Fiona Causes Entire Island of Puerto Rico to Lose Power
hurricane ian
Hurricane Ian Expected to 'Continue Rapidly Strengthening' Before Hitting Florida Midweek
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
Road blocked is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico
At Least 1 Dead in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona Creates 'Catastrophic' Floods and Power Outages
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13433357c) Authorities review the destruction in Matlacha Isles after the passing of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA, 30 September 2022. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach, USA - 30 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
A downed tree blocks the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
Northern Virginia hit with major winter storm
Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency as State Braces for Snowstorm After Distressing I-95 Backup
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm
Danny Aller and his wife Karen board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Indian Shores, 25 miles West of Tampa, Florida on September 26, 2022. - In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials scrambled to prepare for the storm's forecast landing on late Wednesday or Thursday. Ian "will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida's Gulf Coast," DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday.
Hurricane Ian Strengthens as Evacuations Begin and Tampa Prepares for First Direct Hit in a Century
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
‘Loss of Life Expected’ as Ky. Governor Declares Emergency Over ‘One of the Worst’ Floods in State History
'Loss of Life' Expected as Ky. Governor Declares Emergency Over 'One of the Worst' Floods in State History