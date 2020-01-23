75 Years Later, Powerful Photos from the Liberation of Auschwitz

Auschwitz was a network of concentration camps built and operated in occupied Poland by Nazi Germany during World War II. Auschwitz I and nearby Auschwitz II-Birkenau were extermination camps where an estimated 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe, were killed in gas chambers or from systematic starvation, forced labor, disease and medical experiments.

The concentration camp, which was built in March 1942 in the village of Brzezinka, Poland, was liberated by the Soviet army on Jan. 27, 1945. Pictured here, the train tracks leading to the camp.