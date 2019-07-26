Black Lesbians Taking a Stand, Mama Dragons Fighting Homophobia & More LGBTQ Facebook Groups  

A group of bonded mothers in Utah started the Mama Dragons Facebook group in 2014 to “support, educate and empower mothers of LGBTQ children.”

Wendy VonSosen, president of the organization, tells PEOPLE their efforts — including community education, regional groups and private subgroups on Facebook — help mothers become “the best possible advocates for their kids.”

“Our former president, Julie Packer, was quietly supportive of her gay son Tyson,” says VonSosen. “After she joined Mama Dragons, she learned how to fiercely support him in a way that showed him how proud she was of him.”

Tragically, Tyson died by suicide shortly thereafter — and the moms showed up for her. “When I lost my son to suicide, the women in this group supported and loved me in a way I had never imagined,” Packer wrote in an emotional blog post on Jan. 2. “When you are surrounded by other moms who share similar experiences (tragedies, successes, joys, laughter, frustration and tears), the love and support is a sacred thing.”

Packer also wrote about the big impact Mama Dragons had on her mother-son connection with Tyson.

“As he watched me find my voice he felt the full power of my love and support,” said Packer. “If I had not discovered Mama Dragons, I might have had so many more regrets. I feel so lucky and blessed that I found this group in time to grow and progress so that he saw and felt it.”

Packer added, “It is my dream that all moms who need us will find us. Let us embrace, love and support you. Our dream is that every mother of every LGBTQ child will come to understand that her child is perfect and that these same Mamas will find their own strength to breathe fire for them.”

This year, Mama Dragons celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in June as the “catalyst for the Gay Rights movement.”

“As the mother of a gay son who is an incredible drag performer, I’m so grateful to those individuals who were present that night 50 years ago, who fought back against political, social and economic marginalization and violence so that my son can live his life with less fear,” VonSosen told PEOPLE. “While progress has been made over the past 50 years, we still have work to do to replace violence with peace and acceptance, especially for transgender people of color.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.