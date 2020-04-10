LGBTQ Advocate Phyllis Lyon, Among the First to Have Same-Sex Marriage in Calif., Dies at 95

Image zoom Marcio Jose Sanchez/AFP via Getty

Phyllis Lyon, an LGBTQ activist and pioneer who was one-half of the first same-sex couple to marry in California, died Thursday at her home in San Francisco. She was 95.

Lyon died of natural causes, the National Center for Lesbian Rights said in a press release.

“Phyllis Lyon was a giant. She was an icon, a trailblazer, a pioneer, a role model, and a friend to the many of us who looked up to her,” NCLR executive director Imani Rupert-Gordon said in a statement. “Her activism changed what we thought was possible, and her strength inspired us. Her vision helped forge our path and made organizations like NCLR possible. And although the path is lonelier without her, we know the way because of her.”

Lyon, an Oklahoma native who grew up in Sacramento, married her partner Del Martin in 2004 after 55 years together, the Associated Press reported.

She and Martin had both spent decades fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people, battered women and elderly Americans, and were also the co-founders of Daughters of Bilitis, the country’s first lesbian political and social organization.

Image zoom (L-R) Phyllis Lyon, Del Martin Eric Risberg/AP/Shutterstock

When they tied the knot at the City Hall clerk’s office in 2004, they were the first to do so, and made headlines thanks to a photo that showed them both wearing pastel pantsuits.

Though the union was voided later that year by the Supreme Court, the women married once again after the ban on gay marriage in California was overturned in 2008.

Their second wedding was officiated by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who at the time was the mayor of San Francisco.

“Phyllis and Del were the manifestation of love and devotion. Yet for over 50 years they were denied the right to say 2 extraordinary words: I do,” Newsom tweeted after Lyon’s death. “Phyllis-it was the honor of a lifetime to marry you & Del. Your courage changed the course of history.”

Martin died at age 87 just weeks after the couple’s 2008 wedding.

“I am devastated to lose Del, but I take some solace in knowing we were able to enjoy the ultimate rite of love and commitment before she passed,” Lyon said at the time, according to AP.

Image zoom (L-R) Phyllis Lyon, Del Martin

In addition to her activism, Lyon was a journalist, and worked as a police reporter in Fresno and as a reporter at the Chico Enterprise-Record, the AP reported. She and Martin reportedly met while working at a magazine in Seattle in the early 1950s.

The women also teamed up to launch The Ladder in 1956, the first lesbian newsletter, which “became a lifeline for hundreds of women isolated and silenced by the restrictions of the era,” according to the NCLR release.

“She and Del are dancing again,” friend and former executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights Kate Kendell wrote on Twitter.