Girl, 6, Sobs as Her Parents Marry in Sweet Photo: She Was 'So Happy' for Us, Mom Says

Jenni and Timmy Gibson’s May wedding was the culmination of a 10-year love story. And the couple’s young daughter couldn’t help but become emotional as she watched the pair exchange vows.

The Gibsons wed on May 12 at Harpor’s Vineyard in Iowa in front of a group of their close family and friends. As the happy couple said their “I dos,” their young daughter, 6-year-old Lexi, stood close by sobbing uncontrollably.

“I heard whispers of everyone saying, ‘Look at Lexi, she’s crying!’ ” Jenni recalls to PEOPLE, adding that she spoke with the little girl afterward. “She said, ‘Everything was just so beautiful, mommy.’ She said that’s why she was crying, she was so happy for our wedding.”

In photos of the sweet moment, Lexi stood alongside her friend and her sister Riley, 8, as she cried. At one point, her friend consoled Lexi with an arm around her shoulder.

Jenni says seeing the sweet shots touched her heart.

From left: Lexi, Jenni and Riley Gibson Missie Lafrenz Photography

“I was overwhelmed with emotions. I didn’t know it was that important to her,” the mom of three — the couple also shares a son, Lincoln, 2, — tells PEOPLE. “She felt so happy that day so it made me feel like I made the best decision of our lives.”

From left: Riley, Timmy, Lexi (bottom center), Lincoln (top center) and Jenni Missie Lafrenz Photography

Jenni and Timmy began dating at 16 and have been together ever since. She says that, after exchanging vows with her longtime love, she “finally felt peace.” And the significance of the moment wasn’t lost on her little ones.

“In their minds, a wedding means the people love each other,” she says. “With my kids, I think for them it meant we’ll never be a part, because they see in movies and cartoons that the ending is always marriage and everyone is happy.”

Jenni (left) and Timmy Gibson Missie Lafrenz Photography

Jenni first shared her story with Love What Matters, in which she called Lexi an “old soul.”

“That pure emotion on Lexi’s face is proof how important it was to her for her mommy and daddy to finally get married after all these years,” she wrote. “This was something well worth waiting for because I couldn’t imagine my wedding day without my children to share it with.”