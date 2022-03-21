Amelia Anisovych, now reportedly with her grandmother in Poland, sang the Ukrainian national anthem in front of thousands during the Together with Ukraine event

'Let It Go' Girl, 7, Performs Ukrainian Anthem in Poland After Bomb Shelter Performance Goes Viral

A star is born!

Amelia Anisovych, the 7-year-old girl who went viral for singing "Let It Go" from Frozen in a bomb shelter in Ukraine, took her singing talents to Poland when she performed the Ukrainian national anthem during a charity concert on Sunday evening, according to the Associated Press.

At the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Anisovych sang her home country's anthem in front of thousands of people as part of Together with Ukraine, which reportedly raised funds to support Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH) — an organization providing aid to victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The video of her latest performance can be watched above.

Anisovych's musical video from earlier this month begins with her standing before a group of people sheltering amid the violence. As she starts singing the first few lines of "Let It Go," the group goes quiet, with some taking out their phones to film.

According to CNN, the video was recorded in a shelter in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Since making the rounds on social media, Anisovych's video even caught the attention of Idina Menzel — who first sang "Let It Go" as Elsa in the popular Disney movie.

"We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛," Menzel, 50, wrote in the caption of her post earlier this month.

The viral clip also caught the eye of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote the music for Frozen, including "Let It Go." Anderson-Lopez, 50, shared the clip on Twitter with an open letter to Anisovych.

"Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice," she began. "My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!"

Speaking with BBC Breakfast, Anisovych said she is thankful for the response she has received and for everyone who enjoys her singing.

"I practice singing every day in the morning, afternoon, and evening. I rehearse, and that is why it turned so well," she told BBC. "It has always been my dream to sing."

Anisovych — who is currently staying with her grandmother in Poland, per ITV — is one of many civilians who have left the conflict in Ukraine amid Russia's attack on the country, which continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24. It's the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says. The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."