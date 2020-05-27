"It was hard for me at first. It was hard because I was repeating him saying he was gay until it sounded right in my head," Lele Pons said

Lele Pons Opens Up About Accepting That Her Dad Is Gay After Finding Him in Bed with a Man

YouTube star Lele Pons is reflecting on how she found out about her father's sexuality as a young girl.

In her new YouTube documentary, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, the Venezuelan star detailed the moment she learned her dad, Luis, is gay and how his sexuality impacted their close relationship.

Pons, 23, shared that the first time she truly understood his sexual preference was when she was a little girl and accidentally walked in on him sleeping with a man.

"I came to his room and I saw him actually, like, sleeping with a man. And I was, like, 10 years old, and that for me was, like, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe it. Like, I saw... my dad,' " she recalled.

She said the situation was "very traumatizing" as it wasn't something she needed to see "so vividly," she added.

Pons then joked that the two are "even" as her father has walked in on her daughter during such an encounter as well.

The Latin star explained that while learning about her father's sexuality brought the two "so close," it was not an easy thing for her to understand as a child.

"It was hard for me at first. It was hard because I was repeating him saying he was gay until it sounded right in my head," she explained, noting that her OCD impacted her ability to process what was happening.

"So what happened was that I openly said he was gay ... in my Catholic school. Impulsivity is a huge part of OCD. And when I found that my dad was gay, I said it during a presentation in my class. And everybody was like, 'This has nothing to do with what's going on,' " she remembered.

Pons added that her teacher, who was "very Catholic," then pulled her aside.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the YouTuber further opened up about having OCD, which started at a young age.

"When I was little I couldn't move, I was stuck in one place. I couldn't move and my dad had to carry me around places," Pons said, adding, "There's thoughts and there's actions. There are things that you don't want to do, but your brain and your thoughts are telling you to do them."

The internet personality explained that when she gets paranoid, she does things in threes to avoid "something bad" happening.

"I do a lot of touching, a lot of checking, I touch things, everything," she said. "I talk to someone but I repeat myself three times and they don't notice. I touch something three times. Sometimes I even get nervous when I say [or] do something two times and I'm like, I need to go back."