Over 30 People Injured When 2 Roller Coaster Trains Crash at Legoland in Germany

The accident occurred at the entrance to Legoland Deutschland's Fire Dragon roller coaster, a spokesperson for the amusement park said in a statement

Published on August 12, 2022 01:10 PM

Two roller coaster trains collided at the Legoland theme park in Southern Germany on Thursday, resulting in at least 31 injuries.

The incident occurred on the amusement destination's Fire Dragon roller coaster, a rep for Legoland Deutschland said in a post on its official Facebook page. Both trains crashed at the entrance to the station.

Photos snapped at Legoland show that three helicopters were deployed to Legoland following the crash. The park said Legoland's own emergency forces "as well as paramedics, doctors, police and firefighters," arrived "within a few minutes of the incident."

At least 31 people "sustained minor injuries," according to the release — though German media, the Associated Press reported, has clocked that number at 34, adding that two of those people were severely injured.

Doctors and paramedics on site examined and treated most of the injured, the Legoland message noted. "14 of them were taken to a hospital for further observation, with one guest needing further medical treatment."

Rescue helicopters are seen in a field near Legoland. At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Günzburg, Swabia, two of them seriously.
Stefan Puchner/picture alliance via Getty

Exactly why the crash happened has not yet been determined, said Legoland's spokesperson, adding the accident was "due to so far unknown reasons." A "comprehensive investigation" into what happened has been initiated.

PEOPLE reached out to Legoland Deutschland for further comment.

A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to Legoland. At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Günzburg, Swabia, two of them seriously.
Stefan Puchner/picture alliance via Getty

Police have told German media, the AP reported, that one of the trains did not brake fully when pulling into the entrance and crashed into a car that was stopped.

"The investigations are still underway," a police spokesperson said on Thursday, reported Britain's Sky News. "We are not yet able to say anything more about the cause of the accident or what led to it. This is the subject of the investigation."

An ambulance drives past the entrance to Legoland Germany. 31 people were injured in an accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Günzburg, Swabia, one of them seriously.
Stefan Puchner/picture alliance via Getty

Despite the ordeal, the park — located in Günzburg — reopened on Friday, but the Fire Dragon will remain closed until further notice.

"We would like to thank all the emergency forces and helpers and wish those involved a speedy recovery," wrote Legoland's rep, also noting that "it is with a heavy heart" the news had to be reported.

