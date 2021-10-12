Research found that girls feel confident to engage in all types of creative play, but feel "held back by society’s ingrained gender stereotypes as they grow older"

LEGO Vows to Eliminate Gender Bias and Stereotypes by Removing 'For Girls' and 'For Boys' Labels

LEGO is doing its part to eliminate gender bias.

In a press release issued on Monday, the toy company announced plans to dispel gender stereotypes and promote more inclusive play in an effort to support their young customers.

As part of their vow, LEGO said they will remove labels saying "for girls" and "for boys" on their toys to ensure that "children's creative ambitions — both now in the future — are not limited by gender stereotypes."

"The benefits of creative play, such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills, are felt by all children, and yet, we still experience age-old stereotypes that label activities as only being suitable for one specific gender," Julia Goldin, the chief marketing officer of the LEGO Group, said in a statement.

"At the LEGO Group, we know we have a role to play in putting this right," Goldin added. "All children should be able to reach their true creative potential."

Ahead of the announcement, LEGO commissioned a study by the Geena Davis Institute in recognition of the UN's International Day of the Girl.

The study was also in conjunction with the launch of their new campaign, "Ready for Girls," which celebrates girls who enhance the world through creative problem-solving.

Researchers conducted a global survey of nearly 7,000 parents and children, ranging in age from 6 to 14, to learn more about how children are creatively empowered through LEGO's marketing, according to the release.

The findings determined that "girls today feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities, but remain held back by society's ingrained gender stereotypes as they grow older," LEGO stated.

In particular, the research found that young girls were less restricted by gender norms and more willing to participate in activities that were considered "for boys."

While 71% of boys reported that they worry about being made fun of if they play with a toy typically associated with the other gender, only 42% of girls felt the same way.

As kids get older, the research found that girls are more likely to be encouraged about activities that are "more cognitive, artistic and related to performance," while their male counterparts are more likely to be pushed towards physical and STEM-like activities.

In that same study, a survey of parents found that they were more likely to encourage their children to engage in activities traditionally associated with gender, regardless of whether they had a son, daughter or both.

Parents were almost five times as likely to encourage girls to engage in dance over boys (81% vs. 19%) and over three times as likely for cooking or baking (80% vs. 20%).

When it came to traditionally male activities, parents were almost four times as likely to encourage boys to engage in sports (76% vs. 24%) and over twice as likely to encourage coding toys (71% vs. 29%).

Additionally, the survey determined that parents are almost six times as likely to think of scientists and athletes as men than women (85% vs. 15%) and over eight times as likely to think of engineers as men than women (89% vs. 11%).

Even LEGO blocks themselves showed staggering data, with 59% of parents saying they encourage their sons to play with the toys compared to 48% who encourage it with their daughters.

LEGO said they hope the new campaign will inspire all children, regardless of gender identity, to feel like "they can build anything" because "ensuring more inclusive play and raising the debate around gender norms is critical, not just for girls but for any child."

Oscar winner Geena Davis, who founded the institute behind the research, echoed those sentiments.

"As a Mom of three children, I have long admired the LEGO Group and I'm heartened by their global commitment to this study to inform how we can dramatically inspire creativity in girls through play and storytelling," Davis said. "We also know that showing girls unique and unstereotyped activities can lead to an expanded viewpoint of possibilities and opportunities."

LEGO's announcement comes amid an ongoing national debate about gender roles in toys. Other companies, like Mattel, have made a conscious effort to dispel gender stereotypes with their products.