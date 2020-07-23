Popular YouTube channel Vat19 came in second place with 5.84 billion views followed by IDJVideos.TV at 4.49 billion

LEGO Hits Over 10 Billion Views on YouTube, Making It the Most Popular Brand Channel on the Site

LEGO just achieved a major milestone.

According to data gathered by Buy Shares, the LEGO YouTube channel has obtained a record 10.4 billion views as of June 2020, placing the Danish toy group as the most popular brand on the social video sharing site.

Coming in at No. 2 is the kid-friendly channel Vat19, with 5.84 billion views, followed by IDJVideos.TV at 4.49 billion.

The channel for the ever-popular video game Angry Birds ranked highly as well, with the fourth-highest total views at 4.46 billion, while Kids TV HD EggVideos channel had a little bit less at over 4.25 billion views.

The news comes after the building block toy company has taken action against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and took a stance against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Back in April, the iconic toymaker company announced how they were helping to support healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

A LEGO factory in Billund, Denmark converted a number of its molding machines to produce more than 13,000 face shields a day for Danish Health Authorities workers, the company said in a previous statement to PEOPLE.

“A few weeks ago a colleague in our incredibly creative Engineering department heard that there was a desperate need for safety equipment for COVID-19 in Denmark,” the company said. “He approached the rest of his team with his idea for a visor and they started to trial production ideas. The design and quality was approved by local health authorities.”

LEGO posted behind-the-scenes pictures of the visor-making process to its Instagram page, showing employees inspecting and trying out the equipment, which would help protect the eyes of those caring for patients who have the highly contagious virus.

Then last month, The LEGO Group announced on Instagram that they would be donating $4 million to "organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality."

"We stand with the black community against racism and inequality," the company said. "There is much to do."

Marketing service Rakuten previously sent out an email to websites that receive affiliate marketing money to promote LEGO toys and informed them of changes coming with LEGO products, according to The Toy Book.

"In light of recent events, LEGO has requested the below products to be removed from sites and any marketing ASAP,” the email stated, according to Toy Book, listing 31 sets that depicted scenes with police, firefighters and the White House.

The toy company later clarified the purpose of the email in a statement to The Toy Book, explaining that they have yet to stop the sales of the LEGO sets on their website.