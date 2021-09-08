"I shouted and shouted, 'Justin, I'm drowning!' He went by my voice and he came and he grabbed me and he pulled me out," said Danette Rivera

Legally Blind Man Rescues His Mom from Basement During Ida Flooding: 'He Literally Saved My Life'

A New York woman is thankful to be alive after her son, who is legally blind, came to her rescue last week.

After running down to her basement, the stormwater quickly flooded the room. "I really thought I was going to drown," Danette told WABC-TV.

Eventually, she was able to open up a small window leading outside to call for help — and fortunately, her 29-year-old son Justin heard her.

"I shouted and shouted, 'Justin, I'm drowning!' He went by my voice and he came and he grabbed me and he pulled me out," Danette told the New York Daily News.

"At some point she was just screaming for help," Justin told WABC-TV, adding that he was "taken aback by how deep the water was in the yard."

As for Danette, she's eternally grateful for her son.

"He literally saved my life right when I needed him," she told the outlet.

The massive storm — which brought heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and strong winds — killed at least 43 people across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, according to The New York Times.

In New York City, 11 people who were killed were found in basement apartments, many of which had not been converted into legal residences, reported The Washington Post.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been criticized for not adequately preparing for Ida, has said that moving forward, a new evacuation strategy will need to be put in place for people who live in basement apartments.

"Now we understand there has to be a different kind of evacuation for folks in basement apartments and in some other areas of the city as well. If we are seeing this kind of rain, we have to have an evacuation mechanism that can reach them," he said in a press conference last week.

Hurricane Ida Flooding in Brooklyn due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida | Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

"We're really in a tough situation," he continued, adding that according to Deputy Mayor Vicki Been, there are at least 100,000 people living in illegal apartments in the city, some of whom may fear speaking up about their living conditions due to documentation status or a fear of being evicted.