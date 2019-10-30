LeBron James Sends Taco Truck to L.A. Firefighters After Evacuating His Home Amid Wildfires

Image zoom Mayor Eric Garcetti/Twitter

LeBron James went the extra mile in bringing his beloved “Taco Tuesday” to the firefighters and police officers battling the Getty Fire in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, 34, rented out a taco truck to feed first responders on Tuesday, a gesture that was welcomed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, among others.

“Thank you @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire,” Garcetti, 48, wrote on Twitter.

He also included two photos of officers and firefighters ordering from the truck and lining up to get some grub.

Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019

Mariscos Jalisco confirmed on Instagram that James had indeed rented out their services, and a rep for the truck told The Blast the athlete shelled out $3,000 to feed about 150 officials on the scene.

“Shout out to @KingJames for generously sending over a taco truck to support our LA firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement folks that have been on the front lines fighting the #GettyFire,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 52, wrote on Twitter.

James is one of many residents who was forced to evacuate after the Getty Fire broke out early Monday.

“Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he wrote, later adding that they’d found someplace to stay.

He also tweeted a message of support for the firefighters and police officers racing to the scene.

“My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾,” he wrote.

The star athlete is a big fan of the so-called “Taco Tuesday,” and even tried to trademark the phrase earlier this year, though his attempt was denied, ESPN reported.

He frequently uses the phrase on social media when he and his family enjoy tacos on ⁠— you guessed it ⁠— Tuesdays.

The Getty Fire has blazed through 656 acres and was just 15 percent contained as of Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There are more than 7,000 houses in the mandatory evacuation zone, and so far 12 have been destroyed and five have been damaged.

The LAFD said the fire was determined to have started accidentally after a broken tree branch fell on a nearby powerline during high wind conditions. That branch sparked the powerline and ignited nearby brush.