Lawyers Call for Removal of Fla. Courthouse Mural Featuring 3 KKK Members: 'A Reprehensible Reminder'

“It doesn’t matter what the intent was. It matters that as a taxpayer I have the right to not be forced to relive this painful part of history every time I enter a building that I pay for,” a local resident said

Just outside the entrance to a Florida courthouse hangs a mural depicting three Ku Klux Klan members riding horses — and a group of lawyers and activists are fighting to change that.

Though the KKK members are featured on just one of the mural’s 43 panels outside the entrance to the Baker County Courthouse, those fighting for its removal say its location goes against all things justice, according to NBC affiliate WTLV.

“The Ku Klux Klan was an organization that dealt in terror, that their goals were to disenfranchise certain people from the system, to suppress voting, to essentially create a form of vigilantism that terrorized certain segments of the population so they could not participate and get a fair shake,” Mitch Stone, president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (FACDL), told the outlet.

He added: “The courthouse is a place where we can dispense justice. The Ku Klux Klan did not represent justice.”

Since its debut in 2001, there have been at least two other attempts by local lawyers and activists to get the KKK imagery removed, according to the Washington Post.

In a statement, the FACDL told WTLV that artist Gene Barber’s goal in creating the mural was to portray the area’s history and culture over the years.

“That is a laudable goal, because understanding history is our bedrock,” the statement said. “But especially when seen through today’s lens, parts of the mural make it a reprehensible reminder of an unjust and racist past in our area.”

Barber died in 2005, but previously said he included the KKK members because although they “sometimes took vigilante justice to extremes,” they were at times “the only control the county knew over those outside the law,” according to the Post.

“Lawlessness among ex-slaves and troublesome whites was the rule of the day,” he said. “No relief was given by the carpetbag and scalawag government or by the Union troops. The result was the emergence of secret societies claiming to bring law and order to the country.”

Barber’s explanation made no mention of the KKK’s racist and violent white supremacist history.

For some county residents, like Kaila Givens, the explanation is irrelevant.

“It doesn’t matter what the intent was. It matters that as a taxpayer I have the right to not be forced to relive this painful part of history every time I enter a building that I pay for,” she said at a county commissioners meeting last week, according to the Post.

Barber previously expressed anger after the former chief judge refused to allow the mural to hang outside his courtroom, and instead put it near the entrance, where it stands today, the Miami Herald reported, per the Post.

“I did not follow the current and unfortunate fad of revising history for the sake of making it fit the wishes of any special interest segment of society,” Barber reportedly said in 2001.

For now, the decision to remove the imagery lies with the Baker County Board of Commissions, Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Cervone told WTLV.

He told the outlet that he has not heard of anyone being offended by it, and that he believes that people sometimes “are looking for things to be offended by.”

The FACDL statement called directly on the Eighth Judicial Circuit’s chief judge, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, to order the removal.

