Lawsuit Seeks to Block Release of Netflix Doc About 'Orgasmic Meditation' Group OneTaste

More than a dozen people formerly or currently associated with OneTaste are suing to stop the release of a Netflix doc about the group, alleging the film shares footage that violates their privacy

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 05:05 PM
Nicole Daedone
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

More than a dozen people formerly or currently associated with the orgasmic meditation group OneTaste are suing Netflix to halt the release of a documentary set to premiere on Saturday.

A court document reviewed by PEOPLE shows that 15 anonymous "current or former associates, students and/or employees" of OneTaste and "people who participated in classes and seminars" offered by the group filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that the streaming giant's upcoming documentary, Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste, shares footage that violates their privacy.

Some video clips likely show nudity, they claim.

"From my clients' perspective, one of the biggest problems is that they don't know whether or not they are in the documentary," the group's lawyer, Paul Nicholas Boylan, told PEOPLE. "They filed their lawsuit to encourage Netflix to tell them."

Boylan says while Netflix assured his clients that there "are no images of them unclothed or engaged in sexual activity in the documentary," he "cannot help but wonder why Netflix couldn't have let them know sooner so they could have avoided so much worry."

"The failure to reassure them when it would have cost Netflix nothing to do so makes me wonder about Netflix's motives in all of this," he added.

OneTaste — now rebranded as The Institute of OM — was built around "slow sex" and "orgasmic meditation," which Bloomberg described as a "procedure that typically involves a man using a gloved, lubricated fingertip to stroke a woman's clitoris for 15 minutes."

Former group members spoke to the magazine in 2018 and described feeling pressured to participate in sexual activity at OneTaste and falling into debt. (OneTaste's classes ranged from hundreds to thousands of dollars per session.)

"There was a lot of psychological manipulation," one former member told Bloomberg at the time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into OneTaste shortly after the Bloomberg report was published. Per Los Angeles Magazine, the allegations involve sex trafficking, prostitution, and violation of labor laws. No charges were filed in connection with the FBI investigation, and a spokesperson for the group previously denied any wrongdoing.

OneTaste was founded in 2001 by American businesswoman Nicole Daedone.

Per Page Six, the plaintiffs claim in their lawsuit that the Netflix documentary shows "intimate body parts and acts of sexual intercourse," as well as "nudity and intimate touching as part of instruction of OM's concepts and methods."

The footage is of "intimate personal information that they never expected to be revealed outside the context of their OneTaste class," they say.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nicole Daedone
Courtesy of Netflix

Orgasm Inc.'s director, Sarah Gibson, told Netflix's fan site, Tudum, that the film uses footage that was "legally obtained," with much of it already being public or "distributed by OneTaste themselves, or on Youtube, or in past news reports."

"No one's rights have been violated by the footage we used," Gibson, who co-directed the documentary with Sloane Klevin, told Tudum. "When there was more sensitive footage included, we used it sparingly and took immense care and responsibility to edit and crop as to not exploit or sensationalize it."

RELATED VIDEO: Actress Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult

"It was important to convey the large numbers of people attending these activities and use the footage to provide context about the culture of the organization," Gibson added.

According to Rolling Stone, Boylan filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday to stop the documentary's release on Nov. 5. Another hearing is scheduled for Friday morning, the day before the premiere.

Related Articles
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Molestation Lawsuit Dropped by Accuser: Reports
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. Alexis Haines in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.
'The Real Bling Ring' True Story: All About Netflix's New True Crime Series
abercrombie and fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch's Rise and Fall Explored in Explosive Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Carole Baskin
Netflix Responds to Carole Baskin's 'Tiger King 2' Lawsuit, Says She Has 'No Claim at All' 
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
abercrombie and fitch
Everything to Know About Abercrombie & Fitch as Netflix's 'White Hot' Doc Exposes Its Complicated History
abercrombie and fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Responds to Upcoming Netflix Doc: 'We've Evolved'
Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby Will Not Testify at His Upcoming Sexual Battery Trial, Which Just Began Jury Selection
A Gala Celebration In Honour Of Kevin Spacey At The Old Vic - Inside
Kevin Spacey Seeks to Throw Out $31 Million Judgement for Breaching His 'House of Cards' Contract
Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson Files Defamation Suit Against Evan Rachel Wood amid Sex Abuse Allegations
andrew cuomo
Ethics Panel Rules Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo  Must Return $5 Million Book Payment