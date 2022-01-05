Lawrence Brooks, Oldest U.S. World War II Veteran, Dies at 112: 'An American Hero'

Lawrence Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday last year with a drive-by party complete with a military flyover

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII veteran in the US

Lawrence Brooks, who was the oldest living U.S. veteran of World War II, died on Wednesday in New Orleans at age 112.

Brooks' death was confirmed by his daughter, Vanessa Brooks, to the Military Times, and by the National World War II Museum.

Born on Sept. 12, 1909, Brooks was drafted into the Army when he was 31 and spent World War II as a member of the U.S. Army's 91st Engineer Battalion, a primarily African American division, the museum said on its website.

In a tribute to the supercentenarian on social media, the museum said Brooks insisted his secret to a long life was: "Serve God, and be nice to people."

Left: Credit: The National WWII Museum/Facebook Right: Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock

Actor Gary Sinise, who famously played Lieutenant Dan Taylor in 1994's Forrest Gump and has helped veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation, mourned the veteran's death on social media.

"An American hero passed away this morning. Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII vet at 112 years old," he wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograh of the pair together.

"Here we are at National WWII Museum in New Orleans when he was 106 years old," Sinise added of the photograph showing a smiling Brooks. "He certainly had an incredible long life. God bless you sir. An honor to know you. Rest In Peace."

President Joe Biden also posted a tribute to social media in honor of Brooks.

"I'm saddened to learn that Lawrence Brooks – who was the oldest surviving U.S. WWII veteran – has passed," a post to Biden's Twitter account reads. "I had the honor of speaking with him last year, and he was truly the best of America. I'm keeping his loved ones in my prayers."

When he returned home from the war in 1945 after being honorably discharged as a private first class, Brooks settled back in New Orleans, where he worked as a forklift operator until 1979, when he retired, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Brooks is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

In May 2020, Brooks spoke to National Geographic about his time in the war.