Illinois Lawmaker Rallying to Control Local Pigeon Problem Gets Pooped on During Interview

Holy crap! An Illinois lawmaker just got himself into a very messy situation.

Democratic state Rep. Jaime Andrade has been trying to fight the issue of pigeon droppings at a Chicago transit station, and his recent TV interview proved that he truly knows about the problem first hand.

While chatting with CBS Chicago on Monday, Andrade was discussing the bird situation while at the Irving Park Blue Line station — nicknamed the “pigeon poop station” — when he received an unwelcome surprise on his head.

“Did I, did I just get? I did, didn’t I?” Andrade said as he looked up to find the culprit pigeon looming over him.

“And that’s what happens to my constituents. They get s— on all the time,” he said, speaking about the overwhelming pigeon problem at the Irving Park Blue Line station.

Pigeon feathers and droppings are constantly dirtying up the area where commuters pass through every day, CBS Chicago reported.

“They washed it as result of the first news story, and then nothing at all happened,” one frequent CTA rider, Derek Barthel, formerly told the outlet. “There was no washings in between then and a month later when I complained again on social media.”

OH CRAP! Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019

According to CBS Chicago, Andrade tried to fight the issue at the Blue Line station in 2018 but was not working with the correct authority.

While the station is under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation, the sidewalk riddled with pigeon waste is actually owned by the City of Chicago.

“The funds are for the CTA Blue Line, and so probably, and with the funds where it came from can only be used for construction,” Andrade said, further explaining that the “the bonds for that project cannot be used for pigeon abatement.”

Instead, the funds which Andrade hoped would help clean up the station went toward the construction of new escalators at the stop, according to the outlet.

“Now I have to come up with new money,” he told the Chicago station.

The representative, however, may ask the CTA to add a hose line for power washing during the time they install the escalators to help with the dirty conditions.