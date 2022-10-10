Law School 'Deeply Regrets' Sending 4,000 Applicants Acceptance Letters by Mistake

Northeastern University's law school sent out thousands of acceptance letters before decisions were finalized

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 05:16 PM
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University late, to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person Campus Explosion, Boston, United States - 05 Feb 2020
Photo: Rodrique Ngowi/AP/Shutterstock

Hundreds of people who had applied to Northeastern University law school received the exciting news that they had been accepted last week. But, their happiness didn't last long.

According to CNN, the university mistakenly sent out 205 acceptance letters to current applicants because of a "technical error." Another 3,930 people who applied over the last year also received the "erroneous email" that told them they had been accepted.

"Admissions decisions will not be finalized until later in the academic year," a statement from Northeastern University said, per the outlet.

"The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future," the school added.

Northeastern University said they sent out a follow-up email that explained the error and would respond to concerns from the applicants.

PEOPLE reached out to the university for comment on Monday.

In an interview with Boston.com, LaKisha Papoutsakis said she was one of the applicants who received the acceptance letter. The mother of four was especially delighted since she had already applied to the school once before.

"I was over the moon," Papoutsakis said.

"It was very detailed and much more than a 'congratulations,'" she explained, adding that the acceptance letter had included a student ID number and merit scholarship.

More than five hours after receiving the email, and after multiple attempts to pay a deposit to the university, Papoutsakis said she received a message that rescinded the offer.

"It was really disheartening," she told Boston.com. "For such an accredited, high-ranked university to have such a major glitch and take five hours to realize is ridiculous. After such a detailed acceptance, 'sorry' isn't going to cut it."

RELATED VIDEO: Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge

Papoutsakis told NBC affiliate WBTS that going to law school has been a dream of hers since she was a child. She hopes the school reconsiders her application.

"I'm a woman of color who wound up in a shelter," she told the station, "who lost almost everything, and still has her four kids, but aspires to be more."

Related Articles
White House on deep blue sky background in Washington DC, USA.
White House Will Pay Interns for the First Time in History — Here's Who Can Apply!
Olivia Newton-John
Read a Longtime People Staffer's Emotional Final Fan Letter to Her 'North Star' Olivia Newton-John
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Sarah Krivanek
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
honowai elementary school
'Traumatized' Mom Speaks Out After Her Black Daughter, 10, Is Arrested at School Over Drawing
Jim Obergefell
Jim Obergefell, Whose Landmark Case Legalized Gay Marriage, Says 'I Have to Keep Fighting' as 'Roe' Is Overturned
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Who Is Elon Musk's Ex-Wife? All About Justine Musk
Operating room staff performing hospital surgery
As States Impose Abortion Bans, Young Doctors Struggle — and Travel Far — to Learn the Procedure
Patricia "Patty" Prewitt
Mo. Woman Seeks Clemency After 1985 Conviction for Killing Husband — Did Sexism Put Her Behind Bars?
Skylar Hughes
High School Senior Opens College Acceptance Letter at Mom's Grave: 'She Would Want to Be Involved'
Jade Mathis https://www.dropbox.com/s/hou30nvjccy1ant/Jade_Mathis_Orange.jpg?dl=0
Jade Mathis Hopes Talking About Her Depression Ends the Stigma in Her Communities: 'I'm Going to Do It Boldly'
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh's Spokesperson Says Shooting Wasn't Self-Inflicted, Shares Details of Incident
Alex Murdaugh
'Good Samaritan' Drove a Bleeding Alex Murdaugh to the Hospital After Shooting, His Lawyer Says
aisian pacific american heritage month
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Kimora Lee Simmons to the Founding of Sony
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims