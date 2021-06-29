Lava Fire Rages on Mount Shasta in Weed, Calif. After Lightning Strikes

The blaze, dubbed Lava Fire, started on Friday and as of Monday has spread to 1,446 acres

Weed, Calif. is ablaze following a lightning strike that caused a wildfire on Friday.

The fire, which has been dubbed "Lava Fire," started on Mt. Shasta after lightning struck amid temperatures nearing triple digits, according to an Incident Information report.

Photos of the wildfire show smoke that rose to 25,000 feet upward, according to San Francisco Gate.

"Very impressive shot of the #LavaFire, currently burning on western flank of Mt. Shasta," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UC Los Angeles, wrote on Twitter. "In the pre-social media era, I suspect more than a few folks would have been concerned that Shasta was experiencing a volcanic eruption (which, to be clear, it is not!)."

Lava Fire, as of Monday, has spread to 1, 446 acres and is 20 percent contained, the report states.

"Strong, erratic winds yesterday afternoon caused the fire to grow considerably," officials wrote.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, but are faced with "steep, rocky terrain, limited road access to the fire, and limited water sources close to the fire," according to the report.

"Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist through tomorrow with low humidity and only moderate humidity recovery overnight. South winds are expected to increase over the fire area today, increasing chances of continued spread to the north," per the latest update.

Several communities such as residents in Siskiyou County have been ordered to evacuate with constant updates shared on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Facebook page.