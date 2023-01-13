Lauren Sánchez Wishes 'Man of My Dreams' Jeff Bezos Happy Birthday: 'I Love You With All My Heart'

Lauren Sánchez shared a loving message for Jeff Bezos on his 59th birthday.

The Emmy-award winning journalist, 53, honored the billionaire's milestone Thursday with a pair of romantic posts on her Instagram page.

The first featured a collection of photos from the couple's relationship and the many glamorous adventures they have been on together — including images from their March 22 trip to Columbia and their October trip to Rome.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart," Sánchez wrote in the caption. "You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come," she added. "Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

Switching to Spanish, Sánchez also said, "Te amo con todo mi corazon," which means, "I love you with all my heart."

Bezos commented on her post, telling his partner, "I love you babe."

Sánchez also wished the Amazon founder a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the couple in formal attire.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote.

It has been four years since Bezos and Sánchez went public with their romance. The couple revealed their relationship status in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scott.

In June 2021, a source told PEOPLE, "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," which they said was "a focus and bright spot" for their relationship.

The couple continued their philanthropic efforts in 2022. In November, Bezos announced $123.45 million in "leadership awards" aimed at helping families go from being homeless to living in permanent housing.

Earlier that month, Bezos promised to give away most of his current $124 billion fortune during a joint interview with his girlfriend.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Bezos said at the time regarding his philanthropic efforts. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."