Lauren Sánchez Wishes 'Man of My Dreams' Jeff Bezos Happy Birthday: 'I Love You With All My Heart'

"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," the Emmy-award winning journalist wrote to the billionaire, who turned 59, on Instagram

By
Published on January 13, 2023 10:57 AM
Lauren Sanchez Wishes Jeff Bezos a Happy Birthday: ‘Man of My Dreams’
Photo: Lauren Sanchez Instagram

Lauren Sánchez shared a loving message for Jeff Bezos on his 59th birthday.

The Emmy-award winning journalist, 53, honored the billionaire's milestone Thursday with a pair of romantic posts on her Instagram page.

The first featured a collection of photos from the couple's relationship and the many glamorous adventures they have been on together — including images from their March 22 trip to Columbia and their October trip to Rome.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart," Sánchez wrote in the caption. "You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come," she added. "Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

Lauren Sanchez Wishes Jeff Bezos a Happy Birthday: ‘Man of My Dreams’
Lauren Sanchez Instagram

Switching to Spanish, Sánchez also said, "Te amo con todo mi corazon," which means, "I love you with all my heart."

Bezos commented on her post, telling his partner, "I love you babe."

Sánchez also wished the Amazon founder a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the couple in formal attire.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It has been four years since Bezos and Sánchez went public with their romance. The couple revealed their relationship status in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scott.

In June 2021, a source told PEOPLE, "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," which they said was "a focus and bright spot" for their relationship.

Lauren Sanchez Wishes Jeff Bezos a Happy Birthday: ‘Man of My Dreams’
Lauren Sanchez Instagram

The couple continued their philanthropic efforts in 2022. In November, Bezos announced $123.45 million in "leadership awards" aimed at helping families go from being homeless to living in permanent housing.

Earlier that month, Bezos promised to give away most of his current $124 billion fortune during a joint interview with his girlfriend.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Bezos said at the time regarding his philanthropic efforts. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

Related Articles
Jeff Bezos Says He’ll Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Wealth
Jeff Bezos, in Joint Interview with Lauren Sánchez, Says He'll Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Fortune
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos' Partner Lauren Sánchez Plans to Go to Space in 2023 with All-Female Crew
Rome, ITALY - American Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez spend the day sightseeing as they enjoyed a trip to The Colosseum during their holiday in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands While Enjoying a Trip to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica Alba Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Cash Warren: 'I've Loved You More and More'
NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (R) and Daughter Lillie Price attends "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley's Daughter Pens Tribute to Her Late Mom on Her 72nd Birthday: 'Wish You Were Here'
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE***WEB EMBARGO UNTIL noon ET on September 30, 2022** Lauren Sanchez stops to fix her heel as she and Jeff Bezos leave after a romantic dinner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu on Wednesday night. The couple were all smiles as they left the restaurant after a dinner date just days after the Amazon CEO's ex-wife Mackenzie Scott filed for divorce from second husband, Dan Jewett after one year of marriage. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Step Out After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce
Jeff Bezos girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, sports very sexy LBD by D&G for private A-list party at Anna Wintour's NYC townhouse on Sunday night.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are All Smiles While Spending Time Together in NYC
sara bareilles
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Lauren Sánchez Posts Sweet Tribute for Jeff Bezos' Birthday as Dwayne Johnson Calls Him a 'Kind Soul'
*EXCLUSIVE* Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave after dinner with friends at Nobu
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Walk Hand-in-Hand on Night Out with Pals in Malibu
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)
MacKenzie Scott Gifts $48M to Chicago Schools, Part of $2 Billion in Donations Announced amid Divorce
Dolly Parton; Jeff Bezos
Dolly Parton Awarded $100M Prize by Jeff Bezos 'To Do Good Things'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Visit Colombia to Learn About Deforestation After $10B Earth Fund Commitment
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=137052221991629&set=a.119473280416190; LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Files for Divorce from Science Teacher Husband
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Baratunde Thurston, David Rubenstein, Anthony Fauci, Ava DuVernay, Isabel Wilkerson, Clive Davis, Alicia Keys, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Marian Wright Edelman, Kim Sajet, Sonya Haffey, Venus Williams, Isha Price, Lonnie G. Bunch, Mellody Hobson, Serena Williams, Laurene Powell Jobs and José Andrés attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)
Serena and Venus Williams, Dr. Fauci & More Honored with Displays at National Portrait Gallery in D.C.