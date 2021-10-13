Lauren Sánchez Wishes Her 'Love' Jeff Bezos Good Luck Ahead of William Shatner's Space Launch

“You never cease to amaze me,” Lauren Sánchez wrote in a social media tribute to Jeff Bezos hours before William Shatner’s historic space trip

On Wednesday, just hours before William Shatner's highly anticipated flight, which will make him the oldest person to ever travel to space, Sánchez shared an affectionate tribute to the Amazon billionaire, 57.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Good luck on the launch my love," the Emmy-winning journalist, 51, captioned the snap, which depicted Bezos riding on horseback shortly before the big day.

"This morning you and your @blueorigin team will be launching 4 incredible people into space, just yards away from where we were riding horses yesterday. Truly incredible!" she added. "You never cease to amaze me.❤️"

In his own anticipatory post, Bezos reflected on his love of Star Trek, sharing a photograph of several mementos from his childhood that his mother recently found.

"I made these tricorders and communicator to play Star Trek with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom saved them for 48 years," he wrote. "She dug them up this past week, and @WilliamShatner has agreed to take them up into space for me tomorrow."

"Please don't judge me for the artwork," he joked. "Thank you, Bill!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bezos and his partner, who took their relationship public in January 2019, have been spending time together in Texas this week ahead of the launch.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos | Credit: Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

"Boots on the ground in Texas for @blueorigin launch. Can't wait!" Sánchez captioned a couple's snap on Monday of the pair holding hands after arriving in Texas.

Joining Shatner on the NS-18 mission will be Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, as well as crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

According to Blue Origin's website, the New Shepard suborbital vehicle they'll be traveling in seats six astronauts. The reusable craft — which is "fully autonomous," meaning there is no pilot — takes 11-minute flights into space, "designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space."

William Shatner's trip to space aboard Blue Origin's Rocket Blue Origin's space vehicle | Credit: CNET Highlights

Although Shatner spent years acting as a space explorer on Star Trek, he wasn't instantly on board with making the trip in real life.

Speaking at a Comic Con panel last week, Shatner shared that his friend, Better Late Than Never producer Jason Ehrlich, first brought up the idea to him.

"So [Jason] came to me about a year and a half ago and he said, you know, they're starting to send these rockets up with people into space," Shatner recalled. "Wouldn't it be something if Captain Kirk went up there? And I said, 'Jason, for God's sakes, man, nobody cares about Captain Kirk going up into space. You know, it was 55 years ago, by God, man!' "

"So he continued to sell me on the idea and bless his soul. Blue Origin is the idea," he added.

Blue Origin Prepares to Launch William Shatner on New Shepard's 18th Mission Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries | Credit: Blue Origin/UPI/Shutterstock

Shatner also said that he looks forward to seeing the Earth from space.

"You have three minutes to look into the abscess of space and the beauty of this oasis of Earth, and I was planning on pressing my nose against the window, you know?" he said.