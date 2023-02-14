Lauren Sánchez showed her partner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, some love on social media for Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot shared three pictures on Instagram of the couple. One showed them near an ocean shore, and another featured them kissing in a restaurant. A third picture showed them smiling on a boat.

"My heart is full ❤️🤍," 53-year-old Sánchez wrote in the caption of the post.

Bezos, 59, replied in the comments section with a heart emoji.

This isn't the first time Sánchez has recently gushed about Bezos on social media.

Last month, she shared a collection of photos of the couple in honor of Bezos' birthday.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart," she wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 12.

"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," she added. "Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon."

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine last month, Sánchez opened up about her relationship with Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez/instagram

"We love to be together and we love to work together," she told the magazine. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

"He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy," Sánchez added.

Since first confirming their relationship in January 2019, the couple has been involved in philanthropy, with Bezos announcing $123.45 million in "leadership awards" in November 2022 that are aimed at aiding homeless families in securing permanent housing.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Awarded $100M Prize by Jeff Bezos 'To Do Good Things'

The philanthropic work they are doing is said to be a "focus and bright spot" for their relationship, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE in June 2021.

During a joint interview, Bezos promised to donate the majority of his current $124 billion fortune but acknowledged the challenge of doing so in a leveraged manner.

"Charity, philanthropy, is very similar" to building Amazon, he said. "It took a lot of hard work and smart teammates."