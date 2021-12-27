"They've been together four years now, so their families are really blended at this point," a source tells PEOPLE of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez Shares Holiday Snap with Son and Partner Jeff Bezos: 'Nothing Better Than This'

Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez had fun in the sun this Christmas!

The Amazon co-founder, 57, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 52, took a trip together to St. Barts this year alongside members of their family, including Sánchez's son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nothing better than this," she wrote on Instagram last week alongside a photograph of herself striking a pose with her son and Bezos.

Sánchez, who was joined on the trip by her sister as well as Bezos' brother Mark, went on to share a handful of sunny snaps from the getaway, including a smiling shot of the couple spending time on the water in their bathing suits.

"Closing out the holiday week and gearing up for the New Year. I am so grateful for all the love that surrounds me everyday. My partner, family and friends," she captioned the post. "I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022 🤍."

A source tells PEOPLE that the trip "was a big family celebration."

"They've been together four years now, so their families are really blended at this point," adds the source. "Their families are very close."

Bezos and Sánchez have celebrated many happy moments together this year — including when the billionaire made his first trip to space back in July alongside his brother.

After returning to earth following the 10-minute flight — a first for his aerospace company Blue Origin — Bezos was greeted by a host of loved ones, including Sánchez, his mom Jacklyn and his children.

"Our family was happy to see us. That's a good sign," Bezos joked during the post-flight press conference. "I wasn't that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this and so it was so sweet actually to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad and really all of you guys."

"We have a bunch of close friends here too, it just makes me realize how much I love you and how much I'm loved," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Blast Off! Jeff Bezos Flies to Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket: 'Best Day Ever'

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the pair's commitment to philanthropy has "been a focus and bright spot for them."

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said in June.

"They've been active in it — doing a lot of the calls themselves and meeting with the people working on the various initiatives they're involved with," added the source. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education and homelessness work.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple went public with their relationship back in January 2019.