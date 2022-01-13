Lauren Sánchez Posts Sweet Tribute for Jeff Bezos' Birthday as Dwayne Johnson Calls Him a 'Kind Soul'

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," Lauren Sánchez wrote while celebrating partner Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Lauren Sánchez is celebrating her "brilliant" partner Jeff Bezos on his 58th birthday.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist, 52, shared a loving tribute on social media Wednesday as she opened up about some sides of the Amazon co-founder that others often don't get to see. Alongside the sweet message, Sánchez shared a montage of throwback photos of Bezos over the years, as well as some shots of the couple spending time together.

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," the media personality began her Instagram caption. "Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don't always see your heart the way my eyes do."

"They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do," she continued.

"They don't see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who's heart is immeasurable and who's ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this," she added. "Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up every day excited to love you."

Dwayne Johnson also posted a tribute to Bezos on Instagram, calling the billionaire his "tequila drinkn' buddy."

"As an entrepreneur, I can tell you that he has all the tools to run a successful company one day. But he just needs to figure out a delivery system that meets the needs of the consumers 😂," the actor joked in the caption alongside an image of the friends walking together.

"He's a good man and a good hang. Very kind soul, big laughs with a big heart ~ the stuff that matters," he continued. "HBD! #hardestworkersintheroom 🥃."

The birthday post comes a month after Johnson, Bezos and Sánchez shared a toast backstage at last year's People's Choice Awards. That night, Bezos also had plenty of kind words to share for Johnson, as he presented the Red Notice star with his People's Champion award.

"Dwayne's achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics," Bezos said. "His legacy is one of warmth, passion, respect, humor commitment and kindness. That's a track record we should all strive for."

Over the holidays last month, Bezos and Sánchez took a trip to St. Barts with their loved ones. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the trip "was a big family celebration."

"They've been together four years now, so their families are really blended at this point," added the source. "Their families are very close."