Lauren Sánchez Says Life with 'Goofy' Jeff Bezos Includes Flying, Workouts, Donating Billions and Pancakes

"We're together all the time," Lauren Sánchez said of partner Jeff Bezos in her first solo interview since the couple went public with their relationship four years ago

Maria Pasquini
Published on January 25, 2023 01:35 PM
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Lauren Sánchez is shedding light on what her life with Jeff Bezos looks like — including the billionaire's "goofy" side.

In her first solo interview since the couple went public with their relationship in 2019, the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot opened up to The Wall Street Journal about how they spend their time as a couple.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," said Sánchez, 53. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

As for a side of the Amazon founder, 59, that the world doesn't get to see, Sánchez said, "He's really funny."

"He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy," she added — and he has a distinctive laugh she'd recognize anywhere.

Lauren Sanchez Wishes Jeff Bezos a Happy Birthday: ‘Man of My Dreams’
Lauren Sanchez Instagram

"When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there," she remarked.

Plus, every Sunday morning, he makes "the best pancakes in the world."

"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?'" she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton Awarded $100M Prize by Jeff Bezos 'To Do Good Things'

Philanthropy also plays a major role in their relationship.

In a joint interview last year, a first for the couple, Bezos said he planned to give away most of his $124 billion. Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal that had long been his plan.

"Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she told the newspaper.

Back in November, Bezos committed to giving roughly 8% of his current net worth, around $10 billion over 10 years, to the Bezos Earth Fund, which Sánchez co-chairs. Per the Journal, this is their largest commitment to date.

Echoing comments Bezos made to CNN last year, Sánchez told the newspaper they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she shared. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

Rome, ITALY - Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum in Rome. Later the happy couple lunched at The Court restaurant terrace in front of the Colosseum. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

"We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform," she added.

Another exciting milestone on the horizon? An upcoming trip to space with an all-female crew of "women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," according to Sánchez.

"I'm super excited about it. And a little nervous," she told The Wall Street Journal of the voyage, which is currently slated to take place by early 2024. "I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women."

"He's very encouraging and excited, and he's thrilled we're putting this group together," she added.

But, she also said, Bezos won't be going. "As much as he wants to go on this flight, I'm going to have to hold him back," she said in the interview. "He'll be cheering us all on from the sidelines."

