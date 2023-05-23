Lauren Sánchez 'Keeps Playing' with 'Huge' Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos: 'She Loves It,' Says Source

"They are usually hand-in-hand" and "look very happy," a source tells PEOPLE of Sánchez and Bezos, whom recently got engaged

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on May 23, 2023 12:58 AM
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Photo: BACKGRID

Lauren Sánchez is showcasing her romance with her now fiancé, Jeff Bezos.

A source tells PEOPLE that the recently engaged Emmy Award-winning journalist, 53, and Amazon founder, 59, have been all smiles while vacationing in the South of France.

"They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip," the source explained. "When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht. Lauren keeps enjoying the tanning deck. They stopped for lunch in Ibiza mid-week before continuing on to France, where they spent the weekend."

The source tells PEOPLE how the pair "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy."

"Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it," they continued. "You can tell she loves it."

The source also revealed how the couple has been cruising the Mediterranean onboard his superyacht, Koru, which features a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Sánchez.

Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
BACKGRID

The couple's weekend was jam-packed with activities that included attending the premiere of Apple Original Films' Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival. They were also spotted enjoying a romantic walk together.

"He proposed last week," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "They're on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love."

The newly engaged couple made their relationship public in January 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent and a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Early in their relationship, a source also shared with PEOPLE that the pair formed a close relationship through their philanthropic efforts.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," they told PEOPLE in 2021. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

