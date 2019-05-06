Newborn in Intensive Care After Florida Mom of 4 Dies in Childbirth: 'It Was Very Sudden'

A family is reeling with shock after a mother of four from Jacksonville, Florida, unexpectedly died during childbirth.

Lauren Accurso’s newborn baby boy, Matthew Jr., miraculously survived, but is in the NICU at Wolfsons Children’s Hospital fighting for his life, according to WJXT.

“[It was] very sudden, really, just through text message and a phone: Something is happening, and we need to pray,” the family’s pastor, Matt McCloghry, told the news outlet. “It was really shortly thereafter a group of us went down to the hospital, and we heard the news.”

According to a GoFundMe page for the family that has since raised $140,000, Accurso’s death wasn’t preventable and was a very rare medical emergency.

Go Fund Me

“There are no words to describe the pain and heartbreak felt by so many,” part of the page reads. “Most especially for Matt and their girls Ali, Naomi, and Layne, and their new baby boy, Matthew, who are deeply grieving the loss of their most precious wife and mom.”

Their baby boy, who is “is in great need of prayer at this time,” has since opened his eyes and is now off the ventilator. This week a cat scan and an MRI will look at his brain and there will hopefully be a bottle feeding, the page says.

McCloghry told the news outlet that Accurso had a “bright smile and a caring heart.”

“Her personality was just lovely,” he added. “She was so bubbly. She was an incredible wife and incredible mom but she was a strong believer.”