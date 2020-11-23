Laura Lentz Heads to Salon Without Wedding Ring Days After Woman Claims Affair with Husband Carl

A source claims to PEOPLE that Laura Lentz "did not want to lose her wedding ring" at the tanning salon

Laura Lentz has stepped out sans wedding ring as she and her former Hillsong Church pastor husband Carl continue to work on their marriage, but a source says it was because she wanted to keep the ring safe.

Laura was spotted stopping by a tanning salon in Los Angeles on Friday with Carl by her side, just weeks after he admitted he’d been unfaithful to his wife.

Laura — who wore a pink sweatsuit and black face mask — wore multiple rings on her fingers, but her wedding ring was noticeably absent.

Still, a friend claims to PEOPLE that she took the ring off specifically for her trip to the salon.

“She went to the tanning salon and did not want to lose her wedding ring," the source says. "If you look at photos from other weekend outings, she was wearing the ring.”

“Their commitment is stronger than ever," the insider adds. "They are working through this as a family. They love each other very much."

Laura did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The couple’s outing together comes after the friend recently told PEOPLE that the Lentzes are focused on rebuilding their relationship, and have been going through “intense” counseling together.

“He messed up and is taking full responsibility for having an affair. He is taking time to work on his marriage, go through intense counseling with his wife and spend time with his kids,” the source said. “He is committed to rebuilding trust and fixing his marriage. In this time of COVID, they have been able to spend more time together.”

Lentz’s termination from Hillsong was announced on Nov. 4 by founder and senior pastor Brian Houston, who cited “a recent revelation of moral failures” as the reason for his firing.

The next day, Lentz admitted to being unfaithful to his wife of 17 years in a statement on Instagram.

"This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote in the lengthy post, adding that he was embarking on a "journey of rebuilding trust" with his wife and children and to "heal my own life and seek out the help that I need."

Lentz did not identify the woman with whom he had had an affair, though Ranin Karim, 34, came forward close to two weeks later as his alleged mistress in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Karim claimed that she first met Lentz five months ago, and that she knew he was married, but he never wore a ring. She said their affair ended in October, when Laura found out.

"I feel bad for her," Karim told Good Morning America on Friday of Laura. "Woman to woman, I don’t think she deserved to be hurt the way that she did. I never meant to hurt her."

Lentz is known for running in celebrity circles and notably baptized Justin Bieber years ago, according to a GQ profile published in 2015. He had been a pastor at the New York location of Hillsong since 2010 and previously attended Hillsong College, the church's training program, which is where he met Laura.